Cure Connections® highlights three-time cancer survivor Emily Pomeranz during Advances in GI Cancer Care: The Concept and Reality of Precision Medicine at a live Cure Connections® filming at the Ruesch Center for the Cure of Gastrointestinal Cancers at the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Three-time cancer survivor Pomeranz was first diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma at age 20, and underwent radiation treatment. About 20 years later, Pomeranz was diagnosed with breast cancer. Doctors told her the high level of radiation she received from Hodgkin lymphoma is what likely caused her breast cancer. In the 1980’s doctors used double the amount of radiation to treat patients compared with today.

Pomeranz added, “It really was a shock, after 20 years of being cancer-free. I was proud I had survived cancer, but I viewed myself very much as a cancer survivor. It didn’t even cross my mind that I would get a secondary cancer due to the radiation. It was a huge shock.”

Seven years later, Pomeranz received the devastating news that she was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and said, “Stage 4 is what really threw me off. I had cancer and have been through this scenario, but to be at Stage 4? It [cancer] was always caught early for me. I never had to deal with mortality.” Pomeranz added “that it is already in my liver, pancreas and two spots in my lungs.”

Undergoing five cycles of treatment for pancreatic cancer, Pomeranz ended up checking herself into hospice because she couldn’t find a scenario where she would survive the cancer and was told it was terminal. However, Pomeranz’s condition did not worsen. She left hospice in January 2015. Remarkably, just months later, Pomeranz’s oncologist revealed to her that all signs of cancer were gone.

Pomeranz credited her defeat to hospice to the advances in science that have led to improvements in the treatment and management of cancers such as hers, and remarked that she feels so lucky and grateful and that she is a fighter.

The full video is available at: http://www.curetoday.com/cure-connections/ruesch-center-gi-patient-symposium-2016/advances-in-gi-cancer-care-the-concept-and-reality-of-precision-medicine/advances-in-gi-cancer-care-the-concept-and-reality-of-precision-medicine

