TransEnergy Cartoon Was Released by Pixel Film Studios for FCPX

TransEnergy Cartoon - FCPX Plugins - Pixel Film Studios Effects This Final Cut Pro X Transition is made up of hand drawn designs.

TransEnergy Cartoon is a package of hand-drawn action animations created exclusively for use in Final Cut Pro X. Pick and choose from a variety of energy beam transitions that include streams, whooshes, magic puffs and more. Easily change the highlights, mid levels and shadows using simple color swabs. Utilize on-screen controls to fully manipulate transitions through position, rotation and scale. TransEnergy Cartoon’s simplistic style is a perfect complement for any Final Cut Pro X production.

TransEnergy Cartoon’s package transforms beautiful hand-drawn pictures into wonderfully organic energy beam animations that are fully customizable in Final Cut Pro X. Simply choose a TransEnergy Cartoon transition and drop it between media clips in the Final Cut Pro X timeline. Viewers will be captivated by this set of organic yet simplistic transitions.

TransEnergy Cartoon users have full control over the look and feel of transitions inside Final Cut Pro X. Users have total control over position, rotation and scale of each transition. After placing a transition, users can manipulate the placement of hand-drawn elements using simple and effective on-screen controls.

Each transition in TransEnergy Cartoon includes up to three color swabs so that users can have complete control over the look of each transition. Easily adjust highlights, mid levels and shadows of each transition’s animation with precision and ease. Change the default bright hues to a any color combination to change scenes in fantastic style.

TransEnergy Cartoon was professionally designed to work seamlessly inside of Final Cut Pro X. As a transition effect, each TransEnergy Cartoon preset may be dragged into the timeline and dropped onto media previewed in real time. Using the published parameters found in the FCPX inspector, editors can make further adjustments with a few clicks of their mouse.

Established in 2006, Aliso Viejo, California-based Pixel Film Studios is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple FCPX. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.