AerNos Announces AerCNT Nano Gas Sensor Technology

AerNos Nano Gas Sensor AerNos nano gas sensors addresses the need for reliable, accurate and application specific gas sensors for more than 50 billion connected devices (Internet of Things; IoT) expected by 2020.

AerNos, an innovator in nano gas sensors, announced today that its AerCNT Technology is being used to develop tiny, accurate, and affordable gas sensors to simultaneously detect multiple harmful gases.

The average adult takes 20,000 breaths every day. With each breath, individuals are vulnerable to invisible and harmful gases in the environment. Research demonstrates that these gases can have a negative impact on human health. Technology is enabling people to take better care of their health through monitoring and access to information. However, consumers have not been able to act on personal exposure to harmful airborne gases because there has not been a way to monitor the air individuals are breathing.

AerNos AerCNT Technology employs a 3 mm x 3 mm MEMS circuitry, hybrid nanostructures, nanoelectronics and data science to dramatically improve air quality monitoring capabilities. AerNos nano gas sensors use doped nanomaterials and nanotechnology to target specific gases and can simultaneously detect multiple gases to the parts-per-billion (ppb). Detection of multiple gases occur within seconds while utilizing minimal operating power.

The AerCNT Technology consists of four major scientific foundations: (1) nanotechnology gas sensor arrays, (2) nano engineering, (3) data science, machine learning, predictive analysis and sensor algorithms, and (4) nanofabrication for rapid development and high volume manufacturing.

“The AerNos AerCNT Technology can be used for a variety of applications including environmental air quality monitoring, medical research, healthcare applications, food spoilage and safety, industrial safety and homeland security,” said Sundip R. Doshi, CEO of AerNos. “We are excited to bring this breakthrough gas sensing technology to global consumer and commercial product integration partners.”

AerNos gas sensors support standard communication protocols for easy integration into consumer and commercial products such as standalone monitoring devices, non-stationary devices (drones, industrial robots, construction equipment, etc.), city infrastructures, modes of transportation, wearables, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT).

