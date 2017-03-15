We are honored to be acknowledged as a 2017 "Best-of-the-Best" professional services firm.

Jacobus Consulting, a nationwide healthcare consulting firm that partners with providers to continually improve the quality of patient care, optimize operations, and improve financial performance, is recognized as a top performing professional services organization (PSO) in a benchmark survey conducted by independent research firm Service Performance Insight (SPI Research).

Of the 416 professional services organizations evaluated, Jacobus Consulting ranked in the top 21 and significantly outperformed its peers across five critical service performance dimensions: leadership, client relationships, human capital alignment, service execution, and finance and operations.

The PS Maturity™ Benchmark revealed that the 2017 Best-of-the-Best PSOs grew both revenues and new jobs at more than twice the rate of average firms, and outperformed their peers and the benchmark average with significantly higher profit, larger projects, and more satisfied clients. The study found that the 21 top performers emphasized building unique employee-centric cultures, as well as open and ethical work environments where continuous growth and teamwork are prized. Top performers were also recognized for their superlative service delivery, sterling reputations, and industry market leadership.

"We are honored to be acknowledged as a 2017 "Best-of-the-Best" professional services firm. Through our commitment to providing the highest quality consultants and developing solutions that drive outcomes, we empower healthcare providers to transform their care to be patient and community centered as consumerism and a person's health journey continue to shape the demands of our industry,” says Alan Hall, SVP, IT and Operations of Jacobus Consulting.

SPI Research has conducted the in-depth analyses of the top 5 percent of PS Maturity™ Benchmark participants for the past eight years. Developed in 2007 as a strategic planning and management framework, the PS Maturity Model™ is now the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 15,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

About Jacobus Consulting

Jacobus Consulting is dedicated to advancing the mission of healthcare providers through strategic advisory and information technology professional services in support of the patient continuum of care, revenue cycle and the journey to value-based healthcare. Our insightful, adaptable professionals engage through systems expertise, process proficiency, and workforce transformation to ensure that healthcare providers realize continued excellence in patient care, optimized operations, and improved financial performance.

About Service Performance Insight (SPI)

The annual benchmark from SPI Research draws on a database of over 2,482 PS organizations to provide in-depth analysis of PS metrics and performance. For the 2017 report, 416 companies representing more than 200,000 consultants provided input. The complete 2017 PS Maturity™ Benchmark report is now available for purchase.

Service Performance Insight (SPI) is a global research, consulting and training organization dedicated to helping professional service organizations (PSOs) make quantum improvements in productivity and profit. In 2007, SPI developed the PS Maturity Model™ as a strategic planning and management framework. It is now the industry-leading performance improvement tool used by over 15,000 service and project-oriented organizations to chart their course to service excellence.

