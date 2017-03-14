SigScale Releases Open Source Online Charging System

SigScale Global Inc. announced the first public release of SigScale OCS, an online charging system, under an Apache 2.0 open source license. The carrier grade solution for authentication, authorization and accounting (AAA) with real time credit management enables WISPs to offer prepaid or usage sensitive services. SigScale OCS includes a high performance embedded RADIUS server with the modern authentication methods (EAP-PWD, EAP-TTLS) required for advanced “cellular experience” as well as legacy username/password, MAC and Mikrotik WPA-PSK methods.

“SigScale is focused on cloud native solutions for the network functions virtualization (NFV) environments our communications service provider (CSP) customers demand today”, said Vance Shipley, CEO of SigScale. “This solution was developed from the ground up using functional programming (Erlang) for massive concurrency, distribution and fault tolerance”.

This release comes after a pilot project at the WISP FaciNet S.A. de C.V. in Aguascalientes, Mexico. SigScale worked closely with the service provider to design an end-to-end solution for a new prepaid wireless service as an overlay on their existing network as well as adding usage caps to the existing customer base of unmetered monthly packages. The company is actively developing a roadmap of features driven by WISP feedback.

“As we aggressively grow our network we need operations and billing support systems (OSS/BSS) which cater to the increasing traffic and changing use case scenarios of our subscribers”, said Adrian Sience, CEO of FaciNet. “Our close partnership with SigScale has allowed us to innovate new services with quick agile deployments using SigScale OCS”.

SigScale Global Inc. was was founded in 2015 by Vance Shipley, a Canadian veteran of the Communications Service Provider (CSP) industry, with a research and development arm, SigScale Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, located in Colombo, Sri Lanka. SigScale develops cloud native solutions for CSPs and is an active member of the TM Forum.