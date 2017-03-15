British Actress Lands Leading Role In Lifetime Movie

“It was such an honor to play the lead at the very heart of this thrilling script as well as work with a fantastic team of super talented filmmakers.”

Rising Star Nicola Posener plays the lead role in the Lifetime Original movie, Nightmare Wedding, airing March 14 on Lifetime. In Nightmare Wedding, Posener plays Sandy, whose past indiscretion with her fiance’s best man comes back to haunt her.

Posener is also known for her leading actress turn in the popular five-part fantasy film series Mythica starring alongside Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones, HBO) and Kevin Sorbo (Hercules). She recently received three coveted nominations for her work in Mythica: The Godslayer at the 2017 Utah Film Awards.

“It was such an honor to play the lead at the very heart of this thrilling script as well as work with a fantastic team of super talented filmmakers,” Posener said.

Less than three full months into the new year, Posener has already racked up credits in multiple projects. These include the feature film Angels Fallen, starring opposite Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), End Of Term starring opposite Ronald Pickup (Prince of Persia, Walt Disney Studios) and Peter Davison (Dr Who, BBC) as well as the live action comic book series Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe alongside Michael Rowe (The Flash, Arrow, CW).

Posener’s award worthy performance in Mythica: The Godslayer will be available in Walmarts nationwide on April 4.

Nightmare Wedding airs March 14th 7pm on the LMN.

Author: Robert Chapman