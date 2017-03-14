Ferroguard Assure - Now with MRI-Safety-Manager Ferroguard Assure with MRI-Safety-Manager now not only provides reliability of risk detection and reduction in alarm fatigue unsurpassed by other FMDS, but includes the tools to encourage and accelerate effective adoption by the entire team.

The launch marks a fundamental step-change in FMDS capabilities providing powerful and much needed tools for both Managers and Technologists in MR imaging facilities.

The system is ideal for those who have found conventional FMDS challenging to adopt – putting data at the heart of the FMDS implementation, providing assistance to help teams through the challenges of adopting a Zero Magnetic environment.

Located in the MRI control room, MRI-Safety-Manager gives MRI technologists full real-time oversight of magnet room door status, ferromagnetic activity and zone IV entries directly from their control desk, enhancing safety levels most especially where facility design does not provide direct line of sight. The system also includes built-in MRI safety education resources - putting training right in the workplace to ensure full understanding of how to work with the FMDS while also helping teams to meet the American College of Radiology’s requirement for annual safety training.

These new capabilities add to Ferroguard Assure’s recognized leading features including: trustworthy detection; clear, simple alerts; and lowest probability of alarm fatigue.

Commenting on the new product, William Faulkner B.S., R.T.(R)(MR)(CT),FSMRT, MRSO a leader in MRI Education and Operations Consulting said, “This powerful tool can provide managers and staff with insight into specific MR-related safety incidents. The data provided by the MRI-Safety-Manager should prove valuable in documenting improvements in MRI safety programs. Not only would this be helpful in site accreditation processes but more importantly, helpful in improving safety in the MRI environment for both the MRI staff and patients.”

Dr Simon Goodyear, co-founder and CEO of Metrasens added: “Our customers are increasingly being asked to do more to manage MRI safety so we set about designing a radically improved FMDS which brings together our trusted detection technology with a comprehensive management system which, for the first time, is giving managers real data on which to base their MRI projectile safety decision making.”

The system is available now with full information available at http://www.ferroguard.com