Nordic Intelligence Network, the network for those who work professionally with competitive, market and business intelligence are proud to announce that the agenda for this year’s event now has been set. The conference “Nordic Intelligence Day 2017” will be held on the 27th of April at Summit Building in central Stockholm.

This year’s theme “Future Oriented Intelligence” is extremely relevant today as we are moving towards a more disruptive world. This conference will provide the right set of tools to handle issues such as fake news, lack of source criticism and the new information challenges people are facing. It is a great opportunity to learn how organizations can with new analytical methods and creative thinking understand those challenges better.

“Too often Board of Directors and executives work traditionally and tend to look more in the rear view mirror than to the future. When questions about the future come up there is often too little knowledge and insight” says Pär Lager, an experienced Intelligence professional and one of the keynote speakers. “This conference will not only help increase the awareness of the future challenges for executives and for those who work with intelligence, but also improve the knowledge and creativity around how the intelligence work can be carried out”.

The Nordic Intelligence Day 2017 conference features interesting case presentations from different organizations, methods examples, interactive round-table sessions, expert panel session, networking, pre-conference workshops, exhibiting companies, pre-conference dinner and general knowledge sharing among all participants. See the full agenda here http://www.intelligencedagen.se/agenda/

The conference is moderated by Hans Hedin, one of the words most respected experts within Strategic Analysis and Intelligence, as well as the author of the book “The Handbook of Market intelligence”. In addition to Hans, other speakers include:



Pär Lager, Chairman of the Board at Berghs School of Communication and a board member in a number of Edtech companies

Ingemar Svensson, Director of Competitive Intelligence, Ericsson

Lena Olofsson, Competitive Intelligence Director, SCA

Klaus Solberg Søilen, Professor in Management & Marketing, Halmstad University

Tina Bundgaard, Corporate Market Intelligence Manager, Rockwool International

Johan Wiktorin, CEO of the intelligence company Brqthrough, writer for Dagens Industri, commissioner in the Royal War Academy and Chairman for the Nordic Baltic Strategic Competitive Intelligence Professionals (SCIP)

For further information and to reserve your seat, please visit http://www.intelligenceday.se or contact the conference moderator Hans Hedin at info(at)intelligencedagen(dot)se