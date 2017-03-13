Amit Bose joined HNTB Corporation as mid-Atlantic district transit and rail director, and associate vice president, based in the firm’s Arlington, Virginia, office. His expertise will serve as a crucial resource to HNTB’s transit and rail clients as they work to effectively deliver transformative programs

Amit Bose joined HNTB Corporation as mid-Atlantic district transit and rail director, and associate vice president, based in the firm’s Arlington, Virginia, office. His responsibilities include delivering major transit and rail projects, supporting national transit and rail programs, and growing HNTB’s mid-Atlantic rail practice.

Bose has 16 years of public-sector experience serving a variety of agencies, including the Federal Railroad Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, New Jersey Transit and New Jersey Department of Transportation. His tenure at FRA included serving as deputy administrator and chief counsel. He was involved in the Northeast Corridor Gateway Program, California High Speed Rail Project, Northeast Corridor Future, Southeast Passenger Rail and Build America Bureau, in addition to engaging with all levels of government and industry on transit and rail matters.

“Amit’s public-sector experience at a national level gives him unparalleled understanding of the U.S. rail market,” said Diana Mendes, AICP, HNTB transit/rail practice leader and senior vice president. “His expertise will serve as a crucial resource to HNTB’s transit and rail clients as they work to effectively deliver transformative programs.”

In addition to his leadership roles at FRA, Bose worked for the U.S. DOT as associate general counsel and deputy assistant secretary. During his time at U.S. DOT, he regularly briefed House and Senate committees on complex rail issues and helped establish the Build America Bureau.

“Amit is a seasoned professional who brings significant expertise in transportation safety issues, legal affairs and navigating government at all levels,” said Nick Antonucci, PE, mid-Atlantic district leader and vice president. “He is extremely well-respected throughout the industry and is a valued addition to our mid-Atlantic operation and the entire firm.”

Bose earned a juris doctor from the University of Georgia School of Law, a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University, and an undergraduate degree from Columbia College.

In the mid-Atlantic, HNTB’s clients include major transit and rail providers, such as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the District Department of Transportation and the Maryland Transit Administration.

