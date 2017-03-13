Pentec Health, a leader in in-home Specialty Infusion services, is proud to announce it has achieved Pathway to Excellence® designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). The Pathway to Excellence designation identifies the elements of interprofessional work environments where nurses can flourish and feel empowered. Pentec Health is the first Home Health agency to achieve this prestigious ANCC designation.

“At Pentec Health, we strive to have a culture that enables all of our employees to excel, said Joe Cosgrove, Chairman, President and CEO “the fact that our nursing program has achieved this prestigious designation is more evidence that their efforts are not only supported, but vital to the fabric of our culture at Pentec Health.”

The Pathway to Excellence program recognizes health care organizations and long term care institutions for positive practice environments in which nurses excel. The ANCC requires organizations to meet 12 practice standards essential to an ideal nursing practice environment. This distinct honor recognizes the Pentec Nursing commitment to patient/nurse satisfaction and safety. Karen McHenry, Senior Vice President, Nursing Services of Pentec Health said, “Pathway to Excellence designation validates that the nurses who practice professional nursing at Pentec Health thrive in an environment that provides the ingredients for excellence in what they do. Their voice is not only heard, but it also matters. Our patients benefit from their passion and satisfaction, resulting in outstanding, progressive, evidenced based patient care.”

About ANCC

The mission of the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association (ANA), is to promote excellence in nursing and health care globally through credentialing programs. ANCC’s internationally renowned credentialing programs certify and recognize individual nurses in specialty practice areas. It recognizes healthcare organizations that promote nursing excellence and quality patient outcomes, while providing safe, positive work environments. In addition, ANCC accredits healthcare organizations that provide and approve continuing nursing education. It also offers educational materials to support nurses and organizations as they work toward their credentials. ANCC was incorporated in June 1990. http://www.nursecredentialing.org

About Pentec Health

For over 30 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient-specific compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health’s medications are used for administration in dialysis centers, as well as providing in-home Specialty Infusion through nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health is now registered as an outsourcing facility, providing sterile compounds to meet the needs of the nation’s institutional healthcare segments. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com.