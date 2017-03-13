Richbourg's Rentals has increased its followers from 42 to more than 500 on Facebook and has generated in excess of 1,100 total clicks to the Richbourg's Rentals website.

Commercial Web Services, leading commercial website provider and a brand of Dominion Enterprises, has partnered with Richbourg’s Rentals to manage its social media sites through GoSocial.

GoSocial is an industry-first social media management solution for commercial truck, equipment and agricultural dealers. The service consists of weekly content postings to Facebook and Twitter, monthly advertising, reporting, and social page creation or optimization.

“Since the launch of GoSocial, it has been great to see our dealers having success with social media,” said Ricardo Porter, general manager of Commercial Web Services. “Dealers are utilizing this service to help grow their business online, elevate their brand’s exposure and generate quality leads.”

Richbourg’s Rentals partnered with Commercial Web Services in August 2016 to kickstart its social media strategy. Since then, the company has experienced consistently growing customer engagement through its use of GoSocial, specifically on Facebook.

Richbourg's Rentals has increased its followers from 42 to more than 500 on Facebook and has engaged with more than 797 Facebook users. The social platform has generated in excess of 1,100 total clicks to the Richbourg's Rentals website. The company has also experienced a 50% increase in referral traffic coming from Facebook to its website, which in turn boosts the website’s organic search rankings. Subsequently, overall website traffic has increased by 11%.

Julie Boatwright, sales manager of Richbourg’s Rentals, said, “We have been very impressed with GoSocial and how our social media pages have taken off since starting this service with Commercial Web Services. Over the past several months, we have seen a steady increase in website traffic and leads because of this partnership. It is well worth the investment, and we look forward to our continued success with Commercial Web Services as we promote our business on social media.”

ABOUT COMMERCIAL WEB SERVICES

At Commercial Web Services, we strive to lead the industry by innovation. It is our mission to be the preeminent industry resource for products and services that help commercial dealers and manufacturers establish and grow their businesses to attract tomorrow's consumers. By truly understanding a dealership’s challenges, we are able to deliver first-in-class products as solutions to their everyday business troubles. Our consultative sales approach, paired with superior customer service, is the reason our business is the preferred partner in the industry.

From the strategic design of your website to search engine services managed by Google certified specialists, it is our mission to not only get your business in front of prospective buyers and engage them, but to develop lasting customer relationships. Get started today and redefine your dealership’s future: http://www.commercialwebservices.com.

ABOUT DOMINION ENTERPRISES

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, CycleTrader.com and BoatTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, across the U.S., and internationally.