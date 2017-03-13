Spark Wonder is on a mission to reach 20,000 schools

Announced today at South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals, wonderbag, recognized by Mashable as one of the most important new inventions tackling global poverty, is taking its educational program, known as Spark Wonder, global with plans to introduce classes teaching global citizenship skills in America this Spring.

The wonderbag has improved human health, reduced carbon emissions and engaged over 1000 schools in Africa and The Middle East while attracting attention from high places, not least The United Nations. Now, its low-tech, high-impact platform will be connecting and challenging students with real world issues, inspiring them to become young change-makers.

Requiring no external power source and using thermal cooking technology, the wonderbag allows food that was brought to a boil by conventional methods to cook for up to 12 hours without any additional power or supervision, yielding time and savings that greatly connect and benefit those living in the depths of poverty and those living busy urban lifestyles.

This game-changing innovation and its positive impact is amplified for the over 3 billion people who cook over an open fire. Regular use of a wonderbag vs. cooking over an open fire results in:



60% reduction in deforestation

70% reduction in indoor air pollution

80% reduction in water used in cooking

By presenting students with the opportunity to discover, engage and solve common challenges, Spark Wonder brings to the classroom project-based activities which address the topics of climate change, deforestation, access to clean water and food, energy use and gender roles, all the time with a focus on creating healthy and delicious food using a sustainable, energy-efficient source. The activity-based learning empowers students to realize they can have a positive impact on the world, starting in their own communities.

In partnership with schools and other established learning centers, Spark Wonder bridges the education gap between complex social and environmental issues by raising awareness and inspiring action on global matters - critical preparation for the future social entrepreneurs.

Spark Wonder is on a mission to reach 20,000 schools by the year 2020. Simply contact Spark Wonder directly to register your school and learn more about the program today: https://www.sparkwonder.org

The program also facilitates inter-cultural collaboration between classrooms, across different time zones and communities. This provides students with the tools to manage their own learning and become confident, caring and informed citizens ready to take on new challenges and help create the next generation of globally-informed leaders who will take collective responsibility for our future.

“We are on a mission to drastically improve the health conditions and quality of life for millions of families around the globe -- while teaching and inspiring the next generation of innovators.” – Sarah Collins, Founder wonderbag

“Using the wonderbag in my classroom excited and engaged my First Graders. They were very curious to know how it worked, which led to great conversations as they shared ideas with their peers and teachers. As we prepared our pumpkin soup, our class talked about the positive reasons to cook food in this way. My students were able to see the “magic” of the wonderbag work in our classroom.” - Lisa Becker, 1st Grade Teacher, Mark Day School

"There is a great need for materials that meet the new Next Generation Science Standards and engages kids in tackling important global issues. Lessons that meet standards, are inspirational, and are good for the environment... these are the types of learning experiences teachers are looking for and want to work with.” Says Susan Gomez Zwiep PhD.Professor, Science Education California State University, Long Beach Regional Director, K-12 Alliance/WestEd

About wonderbag

wonderbag is recognized the world over as a change-maker. A slow cooker operating without electricity, fuel or battery power, and requiring far less water, the wonderbag reduces your energy and the energy in your home, yielding time and savings. It has been hailed, championed and feted by the likes of Fortune Magazine, Davos Economic Forum, Oprah Magazine, Huffington Post, Bill Gates, Chelsea Clinton and many others.

Sarah Collins is the founder of wonderbag and a pioneer of change. Her tireless work promoting wonderbag’s environmental and humanitarian benefits across the globe, has seen her deliver a keynote address at the 2013 World Economic Forum in Davos, voted Top 10 most powerful women entrepreneurs by Fortune magazine, and recognized as one of Oprah’s African Heroines. Sarah has appeared on countless TV talk shows across the world and has travelled to many countries such as Rwanda and Jordan distributing the wonderbag to refugee camps.

About Spark Wonder

