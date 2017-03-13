Automated Insights (Ai) Partners with MicroStrategy

This partnership is exciting because Wordsmith’s NLG gives MicroStrategy users complete control over narrative insights derived from their dashboards, highlighting what a user needs to know in real-time as they explore the visualization.

Automated Insights, creator of Wordsmith, the world’s only open natural language generation (NLG) template engine, today announced an integration partnership with MicroStrategy visual analytics platform. This release brings instant, automated, written explanations from Wordsmith within MicroStrategy data visualizations.

MicroStrategy is a leader in the business intelligence market that helps analytics and business professionals uncover insights and make sound decisions faster.

Wordsmith is the largest natural language generation engine in the world, producing over 1.5 billion narratives in 2016 alone. Since the engine is fully customizable, MicroStrategy users have complete control over the narrative insights they deliver. Now, data experts can design templates that deliver the exact insights employees need to know. And best of all, the stories are all embedded directly in the dashboards they use everyday.

It’s like having an expert sit down with each dashboard consumer, explaining trends in simple, understandable language. Regardless of a user’s skillset, Wordsmith will allow Microstrategy customers to rapidly interpret findings within charts and graphs.

“This partnership is exciting because Wordsmith’s NLG gives MicroStrategy users complete control over narrative insights derived from their dashboards, highlighting what a user needs to know in real-time as they explore the visualization,” said Adam Smith, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Partnerships at Automated Insights. “Now, MicroStrategy users can quickly condense complex dashboards into a form anyone can understand, utilizing company specific language. "

Because Wordsmith has the world’s only open API for natural language generation, MicroStrategy customers can start discovering insights hidden within their data in a smarter, faster, and easier to understand way. Don’t have data analysts available? Automated Insights’ team of data scientists can build an automated commentary of MicroStrategy visualizations for you.

For more information, visit https://automatedinsights.com/microstrategy

ABOUT AUTOMATED INSIGHTS

Automated Insights is the creator of Wordsmith, the world’s only open natural language generation template engine. Ai’s Wordsmith allows users to generate human-sounding narratives from data. The platform makes it easy to produce millions of personalized reports, articles and narratives in the time it takes to write just one. Wordsmith helps companies in data-driven industries, including financial services, e-commerce, real estate, business intelligence, media and many others, achieve content scale, efficiency and personalization. Customers including Allstate, The Associated Press, Edmunds.com, the Orlando Magic and Yahoo! use Wordsmith to generate 1.5 billion pieces of content a year. For more information, visit http://automatedinsights.com.

ABOUT MICROSTRATEGY INCORPORATED

Founded in 1989, MicroStrategy is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms. The Company's mission is to provide enterprise customers with a world-class software platform and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 10.7, MicroStrategy 10, MicroStrategy Desktop, MicroStrategy Web, MicroStrategy Mobile, MicroStrategy 10.4 and MicroStrategy 10.4.3 are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.