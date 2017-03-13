Mediaplanet will be showcasing its “Safety and Security” campaign at one of the top IoT meetings in the country, IoT Summit, which is dedicated to continuing the conversation around Internet of Things (IoT) and introducing the latest IoT technologies to top industry and business executives. Because a large portion of the “Safety and Security” campaign includes protection technologies on and off line, the IoT Summit and Mediaplanet’s campaign seamlessly align. In addition to distributing “Safety and Security” to attendees, the summit will also feature informative IoT topics as well as prominent key note speakers that include organizations such as Cisco Jasper, CNTD, Intel, HP Enterprise and more.

IoT Summit 2017 begins Thursday, March 16th - ending Friday, March 17th - and is geared towards researchers, developers, and practitioners from diverse fields looking to stay on the cutting-edge of IoT innovations to transform their practices. In addition to distributing “Safety and Security” which will educate these leaders on how to protect their businesses, the summit will also include informative sessions for attendees on topics ranging from IoT Applications, IoT enabling technologies, IoT Architectures, service and more, highlighting how the market is expanding at a phenomenal rate.

With the continued rise in technology and access to more information than ever before, it is not only becoming easier for predators to tap into a home, business or identity, but it’s also becoming easier to protect oneself against these threats. The “Safety and Security” campaign brings awareness to the cyber, information and identity crime that is running rampant, while also educating readers on the newest security advancements and options available. IoT Evolution Expo attendees will be able to pick up a copy of the campaign at the conference and read through the different technologies that will help keep their business, employees, home and loved ones safe.

The print component of “Safety and Security” was distributed within the December 2016 edition of USA Today in New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, Detroit, DC/Baltimore, Chicago, South Florida, Pittsburg/Cleveland, Cincinnati and St. Louis markets, with a circulation of approximately 450,000 copies and an estimated readership of 1.3 million. The digital component was distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

The Safety and Security campaign was made possible with the support of IEEE

Cloud Security Alliance, MONI, Chris McGoey: Crime Doctor, Graham Cluley (security founder)

Ian Trump (Security Lead, LOGICnow), iSmart Alarm, Mikko Hyponnen (F-Secure Founder, cyber security guru), Security Industry Alarm Coalition, The Security Industry Association, SimpliSafe, Home Depot, HGTV, FEMA, National Safety Council, Today’s Homeowner, Briggs & Stratton, National Association of Home Builders, DIY Network and the NHTSA.

The IoT Summit 2017 was made possible with the support of Keysight Technologies, QuickLogic, Synopsys, InnovoTek, Hewlett Packard Enterprise – HPE Security – Data Security, Silicon Valley Polytechnic Institute, and the IEEE Education Society.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet is the leading independent publisher of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of topics and industries such as Health, Education, Lifestyle, Business and Technology, and Corporate Social Responsibility. We turn consumer interest into action by providing readers with motivational editorial, pairing it with relevant advertisers and distributing it within top newspapers and online platforms around the world. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.