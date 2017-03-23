FreshGrade to be Featured in NSBA Technology Innovation Showcase

FreshGrade The NSBA is one of the most prestigious education organizations in North America, and we look forward to participating in their 2017 conference.

FreshGrade announced today that the company has been chosen to participate in the 2017 National School Boards Association (NSBA) Technology Innovation Showcase. A panel of former “20 to Watch” educators chosen by NSBA made the selection of the participants in the showcase. FreshGrade was one of only six companies chosen.

Recognition of this achievement will take place during NSBA’s annual conference in Denver, March 25-27, 2017. FreshGrade president Chris Besse will participate as a panel member in the Technology Innovation Showcase Workshop, which will be facilitated by NSBA, on Saturday, March 25. This workshop will highlight the growth in innovation in the education sector and will give FreshGrade an opportunity to address how their solutions align with that growth. FreshGrade will also have a presence in the Technology Innovation Showcase Area in the NSBA Exhibition, where team members will be on hand to answer questions about FreshGrade’s innovative classroom portfolio solution.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to participate in such an important education industry showcase,” said FreshGrade president and COO Chris Besse. “The NSBA is one of the most prestigious education organizations in North America, and we look forward to participating in their 2017 conference.”

The conference will attract over 5,000 school board members and superintendents from across the US and Canada. This recognition program will showcase FreshGrade and the other participating companies, as well as educate school board members and district leaders about the ways in which innovative solutions are changing all aspects of education.

In addition to having a presence at the exhibition, FreshGrade will take part in a 60-minute NSBA-hosted Innovation Webinar later in 2017. “We’re looking forward to all the opportunities that will open up as a result of being chosen by NSBA for this showcase,” said Besse. “It’s a great way for us to spread our message about how we are improving student outcomes and teacher and parent participation in schools throughout the United States and Canada.”