YouTube Star Carli Bybel Named Global Ambassador for WAH Foundation

YouTube star Carli Bybel announced as WAH Foundation Global Ambassador Carli’s global influence will help change lives and give underprivileged girls an opportunity for a brighter future.

YouTube star Carli Bybel has been named Global Ambassador for WAH Foundation, a successful non-government organization dedicated to improving the lives and conditions of rural communities though water, health and education. With her YouTube channels and social media, Bybel is one of the most famous beauty and fashion stars online, reaching millions of fans and followers across the globe.

Bybel will use her voice to encourage girls to fulfill their dream of receiving an advanced education. To start, Bybel has established a scholarship with WAH Foundation that will provide 120 girls continued education including tuition, books, housing and meals for four years at the Bright Hope Institute in Cambodia.

To raise awareness and funds, Bybel today launched her new Pranava Beauty website featuring her own signature charity bracelets. Through donations or purchase of a bracelet, Bybel hopes to raise $100,000. Bybel will travel to Cambodia in April to present the donation and welcome her first scholarship students.

“We are very grateful and excited to have Carli as our Global Ambassador,” says Christopher Wilson, founder of WAH Foundation. “Carli’s global influence will help change lives and give underprivileged girls an opportunity for a brighter future.”

About WAH Foundation (http://www.wahglobal.org)

Recognized by Forbes Heroes of Philanthropy, WAH Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives and conditions of rural communities through water, health and education. They are recognized as a successful non-government organization that empowers local communities to sustain themselves in Cambodia.

About Pranava Beauty (https://pranavabeauty.com)

Think vegan, cruelty-free and products with a purpose. Pranava Beauty is YouTube star Carli Bybel’s new platform that she will use to share items that she loves and has personally created. Her first signature collection to be featured are charity bracelets for the WAH Foundation.

