Erie, Pennsylvania & Washington, D.C., InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, a leading provider of psychiatric telehealth services to adolescents and adults, and the National Council for Behavioral Health, the unifying voice of America’s community mental health and addictions treatment providers, announced a strategic partnership focused on the effective use of telepsychiatry.

“InnovaTel is committed to providing high quality, psychiatric services to patients in underserved communities,” said Jon Evans, co-founder and CEO of InnovaTel Telepsychiatry. “By integrating telehealth technology with our staff of leading mental health professionals, we are able to increase access to care and ultimately improve patient outcomes. InnovaTel is honored to be partnered with the National Council at a time when telepsychiatry is poised to become an integral part of community mental health.”

Under the partnership, InnovaTel and the National Council will work collaboratively to inform providers about the effective use of telepsychiatry, particularly in the roughly 4,000 communities the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) has designated Mental Health Care Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs). In addition, Chuck Ingoglia, the National Council’s senior vice president for public policy and practice improvement, has joined InnovaTel’s Board of Directors.

“Demands on mental health organizations have never been greater, and the National Council is thrilled to work with InnovaTel to help organizations across the country understand how telepsychiatry can help them better meet the needs of their communities,” said Linda Rosenberg, president and CEO of the National Council. “Far too many people are unable to gain access to mental health treatment when they need it, and telepsychiatry is an effective and clinically proven way to help close that gap.”

About InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

InnovaTel Telepsychiatry was founded in 2014 to address the shortage of psychiatrists in community mental health settings, particularly clinics in rural areas who experience difficulty recruiting and retaining qualified psychiatrists. For more information, visit http://www.intelpsych.com.

About National Council for Behavioral Health

The National Council for Behavioral Health is the unifying voice of America’s mental health and addictions treatment organizations. Together with more than 2,800 member organizations, serving 10 million adults, children and families living with mental illnesses and addictions, the National Council is committed to all Americans having access to comprehensive, high-quality care that affords every opportunity for recovery. The National Council was instrumental in bringing Mental Health First Aid to the USA and more than 780,000 individuals have been trained. In 2014, the National Council merged with the State Associations of Addiction Services (SAAS). To learn more about the National Council, visit http://www.TheNationalCouncil.org.

