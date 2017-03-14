Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives, a global distributor of adhesives, specialty chemicals, and dispensing equipment, is pleased to announce the Dow Corning Distributor Seller of the Year Award for 2016 has been awarded to two of their Engineering Sales Representatives (ESR). Dow Corning is a fully owned subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company.

This annual award (Gold, Silver, and Bronze) is given to the top Dow Corning distributor sellers who demonstrate top sales growth, new registered opportunities, focus on emerging markets, and exceptional performance in the sale of Dow Corning’s Performance Silicone Products. This outstanding achievement speaks to their dedication to deliver the best to customers and collaborating with premier manufacturers and key partners like Dow Corning.

Ellsworth Adhesives’ Engineering Sales Representatives Ron Cormier (Northern California) has been awarded the 2016 Gold Level Seller of the Year for North America, and Jason McGough (Northern California) has been awarded the 2016 Bronze Level Seller of the Year for North America. These coveted awards honor best in class for field sales professionals representing Dow Corning Performance Silicone Products applications.

Jay Richardson, Ellsworth Adhesives’ Vice President of Sales – ESR Group North America, commented, “We are thrilled to receive the Gold and Bronze awards. It is a direct reflection of the dedication and technical expertise of Cormier, McGough, and the entire ESR team at Ellsworth Adhesives.”

Ellsworth Adhesives has been an authorized distributor of Dow Corning’s Performance Silicone Products for over 35 years. Ellsworth Adhesives has developed a reputation within the industry for providing excellence in distribution coupled with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit http://www.ellsworth.com.

About Ellsworth Adhesives

Ellsworth Adhesives is a distributor and a value-added supplier of adhesives, sealants, coatings, encapsulants, tapes, releases, lubricants, and equipment from leading international manufacturers. Ellsworth Adhesives’ Engineering Sales Representatives have years of hands-on engineering skills and experience who assist with material and equipment selection, product testing, and process requirements and excel in designing, managing, customizing manufacturing projects and varying industrial applications.

Ellsworth Adhesives operates sales offices and warehouses in the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, and Thailand. Ellsworth Adhesives can be contacted directly at 1-800-888-0698 or by visiting http://www.ellsworth.com.