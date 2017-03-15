Brivo We have always believed in open standards for our physical access control system, and lately we’ve heard a growing desire among our customers for an open hardware solution, said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo.

Brivo, the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, and Mercury Security, a global leader in OEM access control hardware, announced today the integration of the Authentic Mercury open platform into Brivo’s flagship OnAir access control system.

“We have always believed in open standards for our physical access control system, and lately we’ve heard a growing desire among our customers for an open hardware solution,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo. “Many of our customers have a preference for Mercury hardware, and want to leverage the Mercury training they’ve already invested in their installation teams. We also appreciate the scalability of the Mercury platform, because it extends our reach into more enterprise customer applications.”

Brivo OnAir combines access control technology, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based security platform. Brivo pioneered the service in 2002, and has grown to be the largest cloud-based provider in the security industry. The company added a mobile solution in 2015 that is compatible with all installed Brivo systems, as well as the newly supported Mercury hardware. OnAir will support Mercury within both new and existing OnAir accounts, and presents the same user interface that Brivo customers already use and like.

"Mercury is pleased to welcome Brivo as a valued Authentic Mercury Partner," said Matt Barnette, President of Mercury Security. With Mercury’s proven open hardware and Brivo’s scalable products, we look forward to jointly addressing the market demand for fully interoperable, flexible access control platforms and cloud-based solutions.”

The Authentic Mercury platform is the dominant open hardware solution for access control with advanced, industry-leading features that are optimized to meet the full range of customer requirements in today’s dynamic market.

Mercury product availability for the Brivo OnAir system is set for Summer of 2017.

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials. Currently serving over eight million users, the company’s flagship Brivo OnAir® solution provides centralized security management for global enterprises, while retaining ease of use for small and medium sized businesses. As a true multi-tenant SaaS solution, Brivo OnAir combines access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based platform. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information about Brivo, please visit:http://www.brivo.com.

About Mercury Security

Mercury Security is the global leader in the supply of OEM access control hardware. Built on the Authentic Mercury open platform and with over three million panels sold, Mercury has the largest installed base and greatest accumulated run time of any access hardware provider in the world. Mercury Security is headquartered in Long Beach, California and has been providing enhanced access control technology to its valued partners since 1992.http://www.mercury-security.com.