Buxton to Support Downtown Spokane’s Retail Development Efforts

Buxton’s analytics and retail matching analysis will provide us with insights to support important development decisions.

Buxton recently partnered with a group of community leaders led by the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP), Visit Spokane, the City of Spokane Parks and Recreation department, the City of Spokane Planning department, and the Spokane Public Library to support retail development in downtown Spokane, Washington. Spokane will use Buxton’s community and visitor analytics to better understand the shopping and dining preferences of residents and visitors, and to identify potential new businesses that complement existing retail offerings. The insights will be used to develop a targeted and effective retail recruitment and retention strategy.

“Our mission is to foster a vibrant downtown with unique shopping and dining options that appeal to residents and visitors alike,” said Juliet Sinisterra, economic development manager of the Downtown Spokane Partnership. “Buxton’s analytics and retail matching analysis will provide us with insights to support important development decisions.”

“Buxton looks forward to working with community leaders in Spokane,” said Jacob Davis, director of sales at Buxton. “Shopping and dining plays an important role in modern downtowns, and we are excited to support Spokane’s vision for a vibrant, economically stable city center.”

By becoming a Buxton client, Spokane will have access to SCOUT®, Buxton’s proprietary web-based real estate platform, giving local leaders data and information at their fingertips to analyze different areas of the city.

Buxton has worked with more than 750 communities across the country to improve economic development strategies. Client cities include Tulsa, Oklahoma; Pasadena, California; Cedar Rapids, Iowa and many others.

About the Downtown Spokane Partnership (DSP)

The DSP is a private, non-profit membership organization that serves as Spokane's central city advocate and service provider, dedicated to enhancing the quality and vitality of Downtown Spokane as the basis for a healthy region. The DSP accomplishes its mission through advocating for public policies, business and project development, quality planning, physical improvement projects, public safety, beautification, and marketing programs that ensure downtown's continued success.

To learn more, visit http://www.downtownspokane.org.

About Buxton

Buxton is the industry leader in customer analytics. Our analytics reveal who your customers are, where more potential customers are located and the value of each customer. More than 3,500 clients in the retail, restaurant, healthcare, private equity and public sectors have relied on our insights to guide their growth strategies.

For more information, visit http://www.buxtonco.com.