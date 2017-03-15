Lull Ventures Announces Review Guarantee for Lull Mattress Buyers

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Lull is changing the way consumers purchase a mattress. The Lull Mattress, sold direct-to-consumer and exclusively online, is an ultra-premium memory foam mattress priced at roughly one-third the cost of traditional mattress retail. Using advanced foam and compression technology, a Lull mattress ships directly to a consumer’s front door in a box the size of a mini fridge. Following the favorable response to their no-risk 100-night trial, they've expanded their commitment to excellence to include a 30-day review guarantee of their mattresses for verified buyers.

In today’s high-tech and interconnected world, online reviews have become a critical part of the consumer buying process, with as many as 90% of consumers reading online reviews before making online retail purchases. To that end, the company has announced that any verified buyer’s mattress review, good or bad, will be published on the Lull Mattress reviews page within thirty days or Lull will fully refund the price of purchase.

Committing to 100% review transparency was a logical move for the company, and as CEO Sven Klein goes on to explain, "We believe in helping shoppers make a savvy mattress shopping choice by sharing all of our reviews – the good, the bad, and the ugly."

About Lull Ventures

Lull launched in October 2015 as a startup with the goal of offering a premium foam sleeping solution without the hassle of the traditional mattress retail experience and at a fraction of the cost. The Lull Mattress combines therapeutic foam for support and durability with gel-infused, viscoelastic memory foam to create a cool and comfortable night’s sleep.