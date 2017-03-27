GS1 US will hold a series of workshops for pharmaceutical industry professionals to guide them through GS1 Standards implementation to address the requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA). The act is intended to increase transparency and security in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Presenters: Peter Sturtevant, Senior Director Industry Engagement – Pharmaceuticals, GS1 US and Adrian Bailey, Manager Industry Engagement, GS1 US

What:

This one day workshop is designed to help healthcare industry professionals learn how GS1 Standards can address the 2017 and 2023 DSCSA deadlines for serialization and item-level traceability, respectively—the next two phases of DSCSA implementation.

When and Where:

April 13, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT

Chicago, IL

August 8, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

Lawrenceville, NJ

November 2, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. CT

Chicago, IL

Who Should Attend:

This workshop is designed for manufacturers, wholesale distributors, dispensers, third party and solution providers, or individuals with responsibility for DSCSA implementation in their organizations.

Details:

The product serialization requirement deadline is in November of this year, and many pharmaceutical companies are simultaneously focusing on the subsequent item-level traceability deadline in 2023. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how GS1 Standards enable trading partners to share information about the physical movement and status of products as they travel throughout the supply chain – from business to business and ultimately to patients. Specifically, how to mark pharmaceutical products with a National Drug Code (NDC), serial number, lot number, and expiration date in both machine-readable and human-readable format will be covered, as will the use of GS1 identifiers, application identifiers, and data carriers.

For more information about these workshops, please visit http://www.gs1us.org/events.