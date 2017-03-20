We are very confident that our plans will not only exceed any competition but will also reshape the industry

The launch of SERVAPLAN, Inc. will give customers an opportunity to purchase a device insurance plan with superior value compared to other plans. If a dropped phone leads to a cracked screen, an iPad is lost, or a Smartwatch stops working, file a claim and SERVAPLAN, Inc. will take care of it. With two year plans starting at $40 for tablets, iPads, and Smartwatches, customers will receive a $0.00 deductible (on the first claim), repair shops near them, loss and theft protection, and more.

"We wanted to change the customer's experience and be as transparent as possible. By putting the customer in the driver's seat with services such as our on-demand repair services and the industry's first $0.00 deductible. We are very confident that our plans will not only exceed any competition but will also reshape the industry." - CEO of SERVAPLAN, Inc., Mike Issa

The CEO of SERVAPLAN, Inc. is proud to offer these fantastic features in order to reshape the industry standard for cell phone warranties and mobile phone protection plans. This is the first time that a company has offered a $0.00 deductible, along with many other features. File a claim for lost, broken, or stolen iPhones, iPads, Smartwatches, Smartphones, or tablets and customers will have three options on how to fix their device. First, customers can mail the device (free shipping both ways) and will get it back fixed within within 48-72 hours. Second, with the exciting On Demand feature, SERVAPLAN, Inc. will come to its customers and fix the device for no extra charge. Third, SERVAPLAN, Inc. will reimburse customers who have had their devices fixed at any cervice center of their choice, including the “Genius Bar.”

The On Demand service is an innovative feature that SERVAPLAN, Inc. offers to make the experience as easy and painless as possible. File a claim, answer a few questions, and within 24 hours, the customer’s device will be fixed while they wait at the convenience of their home, work, or even local coffee shop. All repairs include a lifetime warranty on the device. This service is available for repairs including screen replacement, battery replacement, audio jack, and charging port replacement. SERVAPLAN On-Demand is also available in over 30 countries for those who need repairs while they are on a trip.

What happens if a claim isn’t filed during the duration of the service plan? Customers will receive 30 percent back on their premium.

"We wanted to reward those who did not end up using our services and give back. While that might lessen the bottom line on a business level, it is a way to build a long term relationship with the customer." - CEO of SERVAPLAN, Inc., Mike Issa

