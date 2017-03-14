Marketing Leaders Unite at the Chief Marketing Officer Summit 2017

Digital Channel

Marketing must keep up with the rapid pace of technological change. The rise and fall of popular platforms has never been so sudden, and the notion of being where your customers are has only become more difficult to realize. This is also what makes marketing such an exciting industry. Marketers are constantly having to work with new and emerging tech to find ways of staying relevant and engaging among an audience that perpetually changes its habits.

One of the key challenges for marketers is keeping a consistent brand voice across different mediums. The growth of new forms of social media like Snapchat, coupled with the rise of Messaging apps as the dominant mobile platform, mean that marketers are having to adapt their messages whilst also keeping a consistent tone. This isn’t easy, and the best marketers in today’s landscape will have to get to grips with new technologies quickly or risk being left behind by both their customers and their competitors.

Another consideration for the modern marketer is striking the balance between a data-driven strategy and creative one. The two are not necessarily mutually exclusive, but data can often lead to an excessively safe ‘tried and tested’ mentality. Marketers should still take risks, and if data can either mitigate those risks or inspire them, that’s when marketing teams will see a better return.

This May 24-25, Innovation Enterprise will showcase the Chief Marketing Officer Summit in San Francisco. Across the two-day event, attendees will hear from companies at the forefront of marketing innovation, with speakers including Google, UC Berkeley, Sears, Sony Pictures, POPSUGAR, VF Corporation, and many more. The event will focus on the future of marketing technology, the use of analytics in marketing, and developing a cross-company focus, among other topics.

On top of the insight from marketing’s leading voices, the summit will provide opportunities for attendees to meet, debate and share ideas with other executive-level decision makers. Through panel discussions and organized networking sessions, the summit will ensure that every attendee has the opportunity to be heard and potentially find the next great solution for their company.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Innovation Enterprise Ltd, a division of Argyle Executive Forum, is a business-to-business media brand specializing in delivering the most innovative business solutions to executive-level decision makers. Innovation Enterprise produces a range on online and offline content, including, but not limited to, summits, online learning, webinars, and white papers, as well as offering other additional services such as lead generation and bespoke research.

Innovation Enterprise focuses on seven key channels - Finance, Supply Chain, Analytics, Big Data, Strategy, Digital, Innovation & Sports - to ensure that organizations are furnished with all the cutting-edge insights necessary to driving growth in the evolving business environment.