Thursday, March 16, 2017, “Namstgay,” a Hip Hop Aerial Yoga Class, with be held at Swet Studio™, in Boston’s South End. This upbeat class combines elements of Aerial Yoga with the rhythms and beats of hip hop and rap. Fresh off her being named the 2016 Boston Music Award Winner for “Best DJ/Producer,” (http://bostonmusicawards.com/2016-winners/), the inimitable DJ LeahV will be orchestrating the sound in sync with the Studio’s aerial yoga instruction.

According to Swet Studio’s operator, Bulgarian-born Silviya Mihaylova, (http://uncommon.boston.com/best-new-health-fitness-power-boost), the class is an innovative approach to Aerial Yoga, a workout modality that utilizes silk hammocks suspended in the air through an attached apparatus. The infusion of hip hop and rap, with driving bass, combines perfectly with the workout, explains Mihaylova, who touts LeahV’s eclectic musical background:

“Leah is one of the top DJ’s in the country. If you listen to her music, whether she is playing Deep House or Hip Hop, she layers and builds it so creatively. She has DJ’d some of our Hip Hop floor events in the past, and I am excited to hear what she will be playing for the aerial class. ”

One of the proven benefits of Antigravity® aerial yoga is that it is a practice that utilizes the silk hammock to increase flexibility and stretching. While different yoga modalities might seem intimating to the uninitiated, the AntiGravity® hammock is extremely accessible. The hammock is like having the perfect balancing assist of one’s own, personal stretching companion. The hammock cradles the practitioner’s body in the safe confines of silk so one can actually stretch more effectively than on the ground.

The Namastgay Hip Hop Aerial Yoga class with be taught by Kaitlin, one of Swet Studio’s AntiGravity® Aerial Instructors. According to Mihaylova, Kaitlin is one of the more flexible instructors, as is readily apparent from her photographs.

Innovative fitness classes are one of the reasons why Boston has recently been selected as one of the top “Workout Cities” in the United States. (https://s2.postimg.org/y0cvyji89/Muscle_and_Fintess_March_2017.jpg). A local studio, Swet Studio has hosted a variety LGBTQ events in the past, and looks to make “Namatgay” a recurring class on its regular schedule. “We want to make it accessible to people who might not traditionally feel comfortable working out in a gym,” says Mihaylova. In line with such philosophy, the class will only cost $15.00 to encourage people to drop in and experience it.

The Class will be held on Thursday, March 16th, between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Lyrics may be explicit.

ABOUT SWET STUDIO™

Swet Studio™, South End, (https://swetstudio.com), which offers group fitness, aerial, and dance classes, is a division of Personal Best Fitness, LLC. The studio, which is proud of not having a single dumbbell, was designed to be anything but average. With soaring purple cathedral ceilings and a loft-like industrial lounge space, Swet Studio™ is unique.

Swet Studio™ offers Boston’s only licensed AntiGravity® (aerial yoga) and AIRbarre® (aerial barre) classes, offered by certified instructors versed in the principles, technique, and philosophy of the exciting aerial program. In harmony with its aerial yoga practice, Swet Studio™ also offers a floating, guided mediation class called “Levitation,” where participants can relax and experience the calm of guided meditation, while cocooned in floating silk.

In addition to other group fitness classes such as Indo-Row®, which captures the elements of on-water rowing, some of Swet Studio™’s alternative group fitness classes range from Hip Hop Booty Shaking Yoga to a variety of core strengthening classes, scalable to all levels.