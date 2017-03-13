Commercial UAV Expo Europe, the highly anticipated exhibition and conference focused on UAS integration for large enterprise industrial applications, has just opened for sales and already these market leading providers have signed on to exhibit: Aerialtronics, Agrowing, AirGon, Blue Marble Geographics, C-Astral, Datumate, Harris Geospatial Solutions, Orbit GT, Pix4D, Pythagoras, RIEGL, Sky Futures, Septentrio, Trimble and Unifly. The inaugural edition of Commercial UAV Expo Europe will take place 20-22 June 2017 at the SQUARE Brussels Exhibition Centre in Brussels, Belgium.

“Commercial UAV Expo Europe is focused on high precision technology for highly technical work, including inspection and monitoring of industrial assets such as wind turbines, electricity pylons, live flare stacks, pipelines, and rails; land surveying; precision agriculture; bridge and road inspection; construction site work; and surveying and mapping,” said Lisa Murray, Event Director. “This industrial focus is precisely what differentiates Commercial UAV Expo Europe from other events and will attract professionals from these industries who are integrating or expanding their UAS capabilities.”

The event will feature an education program with vertical market tracks in which industry experts share best practices, case studies and challenges. Keynotes and plenary sessions will focus on universal themes including systems selection, workflow integration, legal considerations, regulatory issues, harmonization of standards and more. Global technology innovators representing growth segments for drone use will gain critical insights from fellow users as well as hear from drone experts about the road ahead for UAV/UAS integration in Europe.

“We’re delighted by the response to Commercial UAV Expo Europe from these early exhibitors as well as national RPAS associations from Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the UK and dozens of media sponsors and drone associations,” said Ms. Murray. "It’s apparent these supporters are very excited about an industrial focused UAS event that will draw a global audience.”

>> Registration for Commercial UAV Expo Europe is open. Early bird rates end May 5 so early registration is encouraged for the best pricing. Register here: https://www.xpressreg.net/register/uave0617/start.asp?sc=205338

>> Companies interested in receiving information about exhibiting are invited to contact Katherine Dow at kdow(at)divcom.com or at +1.207.842.5497.

>> A free report “Exploring Commercial Drone Opportunities and Regulation Across Europe in 2017” by Commercial UAV News Executive Editor Jeremiah Karpowicz is available for download here.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is a conference and exhibition exclusively focused on the commercial drone market covering industries including Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). The European event will launch in Brussels, Belgium in June 2017. The North American event is taking place October 31-November 2, 2016 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com and http://www.expouav.com/europe.

About Commercial UAV News

Commercial UAV News is a leading source of news, insight and analysis for the commercial drone market, focusing on Surveying & Mapping; Civil Infrastructure; Aggregates & Mining; Construction; Process, Power & Utilities; Precision Agriculture; Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Search & Rescue (SAR). In addition to daily news and a weekly newsletter, the site features exclusive industry-specific reports about how drones are being used in various markets. Jeremiah Karpowicz is the Executive Editor. http://www.commercialuavnews.com

Commercial UAV Expo is organized by Diversified Communications, a leading organizer of conferences and trade shows with 15 years in the geospatial arena, including Commercial UAV Expo Americas, SPAR 3D Expo & Conference and International LiDAR Mapping Forum. http://www.divcom.com

