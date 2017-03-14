Virtual Instruments, the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management, announced today it is offering a free webinar on how enterprise data center teams use Critical Infrastructure Audits (CIA) to support their infrastructure transformation and cloud migration projects. Virtual Instruments’ executive Kevin LaMair will talk with Simon Close, an IT storage and operations industry veteran who worked with the company at Morrisons and Lloyd’s Banking Group, about how the Virtual Instruments CIAs play an essential role in driving infrastructure transformation.

The webinar, entitled, “CIA - An Infrastructure Audit that Always Pays for Itself,” will take place on March 16 at 12 p.m. EDT. It will provide attendees with key takeaways, such as:



The perpetually complex state of today’s application and performance infrastructure requirements;

Why companies should invest in an infrastructure audit and a real-world review of the process and benefits of CIAs;

How Morrisons significantly improved its infrastructure performance and applications delivery; and

How to mitigate risk and future-proof an enterprise data center.

The Virtual Instruments CIA service measures the health, utilization and performance of the end-to-end infrastructure, from the virtualized host to the networked storage environment, to help identify areas for optimizing assets and right-sizing future deployments. The CIA service provides enterprise best practices, baseline analytics reporting, advanced insight analysis and actionable optimization recommendations.

“Hybrid enterprise data centers are in a constant state of transformation, resulting in ongoing cycles for development, testing and production rollouts,” said Kevin LaMair, Virtual Instruments’ senior director of enterprise professional services. “IT teams must start with the most accurate baseline possible in order to make the most effective purchasing and technology decisions for their businesses. The Virtual Instruments CIA service mitigates risk and eliminates surprises by giving enterprises acute visibility into their application infrastructure performance and requirements.”

For more information, visit the Virtual Instruments CIA services page.

About Virtual Instruments

Virtual Instruments is the leader in application-centric infrastructure performance management. It provides comprehensive infrastructure instrumentation and performance analytics for enterprise data centers. The company’s solutions give IT teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems across the hybrid data center. Virtual Instruments empowers companies to maximize the performance, availability and utilization of their production IT infrastructure. Virtual Instruments has over 500 customers, including enterprise IT, cloud service providers and storage vendors. The privately held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, visit https://www.virtualinstruments.com.