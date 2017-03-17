Swhey Begins Brand Expansion in American Market

“We are out to change the health and beauty products industries and to help people get access to products that promote the kind of lifestyle they want to live,” said Shah.

Swhey, a beauty and wellness brand focused on developing smartly formulated supplements, announced it has begun efforts to expand its brand’s reach throughout the American market. The company was founded with the goal of bridging the gap between mainstream consumers and big industry in the fields of beauty and wellness. The industry has exploded in size in recent years, but has not yet been able to cater to consumers of all tastes and interests. With health and beauty becoming more mainstream fields, there is a greater need to review packaging, product formulations and messaging to reach out to people who want to eat right and get exercise not just for health, but for greater self-confidence.

“We are pleased to announce our efforts to grow the availability of Swhey’s products across the nation,” said Sam Shah, founder of Swhey. “We are committed to becoming a leader in the nutrition and beauty markets and helping people to find well-formulated products that fit their needs. People who care about treating their body well will appreciate the painstaking detail we have put into the development of our products.” Swhey has spent a significant amount of time reviewing every element of its products to achieve the perfect results.

More than 500 hours of study, design and testing went into the packaging design alone. The company’s goals for ingredients to balance effectiveness and flavor, as the most common negative review for supergreens and protein powders is a strange taste and texture. Swhey made it a priority to develop natural products that actually taste great while delivering benefits such as anti-aging, a stronger immune system, an enhanced mood, increased metabolism, healthy and glowing skin and much more. These products have become particularly trendy among younger, health- and fashion-conscious consumers. One example of a Swhey product is its Healix supplement, which features powdered roots and greens in a capsule form. Healix helps reduce heavy metals and toxins in the body while strengthening the immune system and regulating the digestive system. It is an outstanding source for liver support, and completely natural and organic. Another example is Alkamist, an all-natural and organic greens and fruit superfood powder that packs in numerous antioxidants for healthier skin and adaptogens for improving mood. Its high levels of fiber aid the digestive system, and it has only 44 calories per serving.

For more information about Swhey and its products, visit http://www.swhey.com.