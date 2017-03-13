KWizCom Confirmed as a Gold Sponsor of SharePoint Fest DC

KWizCom Corporation, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Mobile Solution, as well as multiple other turn-key SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365, announced they are a Gold Sponsor of the SharePoint Fest DC, taking place at the Washington Convention Center on April 17-20, 2017.

Over 95 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

“We look forward to attending the SharePoint Fest conference in Washington, DC where we can meet some of our clients and partners, as well as make new connections,” says Igor Goldshtaub, the VP of Customer Support at KWizCom Corporation. “If you would like to learn or update your knowledge on SharePoint and Office 365, then this is the conference to attend!”

Conference attendees are invited to visit KWizCom booth #47 where they will be able to familiarize themselves with the powerful SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365 the company offers while playing a fun trivia game called “Forms Superhero.” The winners of each game will receive gift cards, and all the other participants will get small prizes.

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its sixth year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC

About KWizCom

Since 2005, KWizCom has provided innovative solutions and services to make SharePoint even better for over 7,000 companies worldwide. KWizCom is a leading provider of SharePoint Forms, Mobile, Wiki solutions, and over 80 other add-ons for SharePoint on-premises and apps for Office 365. KWizCom software is available to federal, state and local government agencies through GSA schedule.

KWizCom is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner is headquartered in Toronto, Canada to find out more about the company visit http://www.kwizcom.com .