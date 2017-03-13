Dr. Steven White and Dr. Brad Haines, of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry, are celebrating Root Canal Awareness Week by educating patients on the causes of root canals, their prevention and how to treat them if they experience common symptoms. Patients can now turn to the doctors for a root canal in Cornelius, NC, to treat their tooth pain, with or without a referral.

Root canals become necessary when the pulp, or innermost region of the tooth, becomes inflamed or infected. This could be due to a cracked or broken tooth from an injury or it can occur gradually from dental decay. General symptoms could include pain, sensitivity to hot and cold, and tender, swollen gums near the affected tooth. Tooth pain associated with this condition can range from mild to severe, and should never be ignored.

Preventing the need for a root canal in Cornelius, NC, is ideal. This can be done through maintaining a proper oral hygiene routine involving regular brushing and flossing each day and dental hygiene visits twice a year. In some cases, dental decay occurs despite a patient’s best efforts due to injury or genetic predisposition. To treat an infected tooth and relieve these symptoms patients can receive a root canal from an experienced dentist. To relieve the tooth pain, dentists, like Drs. White and Haines, remove the infection and place a customized crown on the tooth to ensure that it retains its function without causing further issues.

Celebrate Root Canal Awareness Week with Drs. White and Haines by learning more about qualified root canal therapy in Cornelius, NC. The doctors will determine if you are a candidate and help you find the relief you need. Call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.

