Applications Technology (AppTek) is excited to announce the release of the latest version of its Talk2Me applications. Leveraging AppTek’s proprietary Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology, Talk2Me allows for instant bi-directional speech-to-speech translation in 14 languages. Currently available for free on the App Store are apps for English and Spanish as well as English and Arabic.

The updated version uses AppTek’s latest real-time streaming API infrastructure for faster and more accurate translations. “Advances in our deep neural networks modeling and API infrastructures enable real-time conversation between speakers of different languages,” commented Adam Sutherland, CEO of AppTek. “We will be expanding beyond Spanish and Arabic soon.”

Currently available on the App Store, updates to the current applications for Android are in the pipeline for release. “The Android platform is important to us both domestically and internationally. We intend to support all major mobile platforms going forward,” stated Jintao Jiang, AppTek’s Chief Scientist.

ABOUT APPTEK:

As a pioneer in automatic speech recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence; AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.