We are pleased to be working with a partner so clearly focused on cyber security and ease of use for end-users and channel partners.

Eagle Eye Networks, Hikvision USA, Inc., today announced a technology partnership to deliver customers a seamless and cyber secure cloud video surveillance solution. The expanded relationship will enable a deeper bi-directional integration between Eagle Eye’s purpose-built cloud platform and Hikvision’s world class products.

Jeffrey He, president of Hikvision USA Inc., and Hikvision Canada Inc., said, “We are pleased to be working with a partner so clearly focused on cyber security and ease of use for end-users and channel partners. Eagle Eye’s Cloud Security Camera VMS provides businesses with a true cloud solution that is cyber secured with multiple levels of encryption and advanced security features."

Eagle Eye’s Camera Cyber Lockdown, which was just launched on February 21st, 2017, blocks cameras from communicating with the Internet, blocks attacks from reaching cameras, and will not allow any Trojans ex-filtration. The Camera Cyber Lockdown feature greatly increases the security of video surveillance systems, reduces risk, and reduces camera maintenance.

While the Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera VMS works with hundreds of manufacturer’s cameras, the Hikvision partnership is a valuable benefit to customers who don’t have the IT resources to constantly monitor and address cyber threats entering their network through devices attached to their surveillance system.

Eagle Eye Network’s CEO, Dean Drako, stated “Hikvision’s leadership team has been exemplary to work with for making a great customer solution. They really understand the benefits of solving installation and cyber problems in a way that makes it easier for the customer. Hikvision's global presence aligns with Eagle Eye's global Data Center investment."

Eagle Eye Networks’ investments to build a global footprint of Data Centers has enabled its customers to easily deploy surveillance video systems at their sites around the world while maintaining consistency and cyber security. For more information, visit Eagle Eye Networks’ website at http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com.

Eagle Eye Networks will be exhibiting at ISC West, 2017 in Las Vegas (booth #23109)

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks delivers the fastest growing, on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts – all 100% cloud managed. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is the world’s leading supplier of video surveillance solutions. Featuring the industry’s strongest R&D workforce, Hikvision designs, develops, and manufactures standard- and high-definition cameras, including a variety of IP cameras, analog cameras, and cameras featuring the latest in high-definition analog technology. Hikvision’s product suite also includes digital video servers, hybrid and standalone DVRs, NVRs, and other elements of sophisticated security systems for both indoor and outdoor use.