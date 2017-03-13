I started this conference three years ago with the hope of helping women feel confident transitioning careers or job searching and giving them the opportunity to engage with organizations in their community that provide ongoing job development at no cost.

The Alliance of Creative Professional Women (ACPW), an organization dedicated to serving the professional goals of women while enriching the quality of their personal lives, today announced it will be hosting its third annual “Women in Transition Career Conference” on Saturday, April 22, at the Annandale Stake Center.

A free event for women in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and northern Virginia, the Women in Transition Career Conference is aimed at helping local women, who are unsure about the next steps in their career, gain the skills and tools necessary to feel confident transitioning careers or job searching. The conference will run from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, and will feature different sessions on how to improve job searching skills, professional headshots and resume reviews. It will also offer a variety of door prizes including several career coaching sessions.

The conference serves women who are unemployed, underemployed, moving from a military to a civilian workforce, leaving college, returning to the workplace after an extended absence or those who wish to improve their professional prospects. Its goals are to:



Match women in the community with organizations to provide ongoing job search support and training, at no cost, to clients

Provide women with information, tools and resources they can use immediately, and in the future, to improve their job search and professional outlook

Encourage, support and nourish the hope and motivation women need to begin and sustain the daunting task of finding the kind of meaningful work they desire and deserve

“I started this conference three years ago with the hope of helping women feel confident transitioning careers or job searching and giving them the opportunity to engage with organizations in their community that provide ongoing job development at no cost,” said Cindi Johnson, founder and president of the Alliance of Creative Professional Women. “One thing many women who are looking for jobs or feeling stuck in their careers aren’t aware about is the multitude of resources available to them. By attending this conference, women will be able to gain job support, resources, connections and more, all within their community.”

In a survey conducted among the 2015 conference attendees, 93 percent reported that this experience helped them professionally, 83 percent of those who were not employed at the time of the conference found employment within three months of the conference and 56 percent reported improvement in their financial situation.

“Before attending this conference, I had left my job as an elementary school teacher to transition into the field of project management. This conference gave me the confidence, connections and resources I needed to take the next step. Within 15 months, I was employed in the exact position I desired, and have even become a part of the leadership team of the Alliance for Creative Professional Women, which plans this conference.” said Carolyn Hunger, a 2015 conference attendee who carpooled with a friend from Frederick, Maryland. “The resources provided by this conference make it completely worth attending. The caliber of presenters is fabulous, and the women are amazing. I highly recommend this free conference to any woman who is in the midst of a career transition.”

To register for the free event, visit: https://acpw2017.eventbrite.com/. For more information, visit its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ACPWWomenInTransition/.

This conference is funded fully by donations. To donate, please visit http://www.creativeprofessionalwomen.com/.

About The Alliance of Creative Professional Women:

The Alliance of Creative Professional Women (ACPW) is an organization dedicated to serving the professional goals of women while enriching the quality of their personal lives. The members are women who bring the wisdom and experience that comes with time and who generously share these with others. They are smart, ambitious, talented, and come from a broad range of industries. Alliance members recognize and are grateful for the help others have given them in their own journeys and are dedicated to “paying it forward” to help others overcome the challenges they face as they learn and grow professionally. ACPW’s mission is to provide encouragement, support, and resources to one another in their individual quests for personal and professional growth and help women in its local communities achieve their own professional growth. For more information, visit http://www.creativeprofessionalwomen.com or follow on Twitter @ACPW_WITCC.