Capital Novus and CliftonLarsonAllen Announce Strategic Alliance

Starting in 2017, Capital Novus, a global software company, is proud to announce a Strategic Alliance with CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), a national professional services firm. CLA’s decision to be a licensed reseller of Capital Novus’ Cascade Performance Based Budgeting SoftwareTM solution will play a crucial role in helping local and state governments improve their efficiency and effectiveness in achieving program performance goals and objectives.

Cascade integrates strategic planning, performance budgeting, and performance reporting in an innovative web-based software solution, creating a comprehensive performance management system. This uniquely effective solution explicitly links:

a) General long-term goals

b) Measurable performance targets

c) Day-to-day program activities

d) Costs

e) Results

Designed by John Mercer, the "father of GPRA" (Government Performance and Results Act) and foremost expert in performance-based budgeting, Cascade offers an unequalled level of subject matter expertise in supporting governmental Performance Management.

Cascade is the upfront performance planning and reporting tool that is missing from enterprise financial management and budget solutions. Its ability to interface with any ODBC-compliant database means that by adding Cascade to an existing system, a conventional budgeting approach can be turned into a powerful performance planning, budgeting and management system. It is this approach that means Cascade can enable a budget-constrained agency to maximize performance while minimizing costs.

Cascade also offers a version for US federal agencies, one that is specifically designed to support compliance with the GPRA, the GPRA Modernization Act, and related OMB guidance.

To receive a PDF copy of the Cascade product brochure, or to submit a question to our Government Performance Consulting team, please send your request/inquiry to: cascade(at)capitalnovus.com.

For more information, visit http://www.capitalnovus.com/solutions/cascade and schedule a demo presentation with our Cascade experts.

NOTE TO EDITORS, REPORTERS, AND BLOGGERS: To schedule an interview with Capital Novus Director Strategy and Proposition, Haris Aqil, please contact Kisha Holmes (cpm(at)capitalnovus.com) by e-mail or phone (703) 226-1523. For more information about Capital Novus please visit http://www.capitalnovus.com.

About Capital Novus

Capital Novus (Capital Legal Solutions) is a global technology firm headquartered in Fairfax, VA, just outside of Washington, DC. Founded in 2002, the company provides innovative, high-quality technology solutions to the legal, corporate, and government communities. Traditionally a provider of Electronic Discovery solutions to the legal community, the company now serves various industries with a number of innovative IT solutions and services.

Visit http://www.capitalnovus.com for more information.

About CliftonLarsonAllen

CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) is a professional services firm delivering integrated wealth advisory, outsourcing, and public accounting capabilities to help clients succeed professionally and personally. Our professionals are immersed in the industries they serve and have deep knowledge of their operating and regulatory environments. With more than 5,000 people, more than 100 U.S. locations, and a global affiliation, we bring a wide array of solutions to help clients in all markets, foreign and domestic. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Visit http://www.claconnect.com for more information.