Mr. Yeager comes to WealthVest with more than 4 years of industry experience with a background in fixed income products. Before joining WealthVest, Mr. Yeager was a successful Regional Sales Consultant for NorthStar Securities, one of the top Alternative Investment companies in the industry. Mr. Yeager has also spent time in wealth management with The Vanguard Group. Mr. Yeager has a passion to help financial advisors and their clients prepare for success in their retirement years. Having been a collegiate athlete and endurance sports advocate, he is driven to help coach advisors and clients to the best possible investment results. Mr. Yeager holds Series 7 and Series 63 securities license.

WealthVest is a financial services distribution firm specializing in high-quality fixed and indexed insurance and retirement savings products from top carriers. WealthVest designs, markets, and distributes these essential products throughout the nation. WealthVest’s focus is on creating product with the highest consumer value.

WealthVest was founded in 2009 by former CEO of American Skandia, Wade Dokken, and former CEO of Hartford Life Limited, Europe, Lincoln Collins. From the beginning, the company has provided financial professionals with exceptional field and phone support, effective sales training materials, thorough coaching, and the highest quality product.

The company possesses four sales teams: two field wholesaling teams dedicated to banks and broker-dealers, a field team dedicated to independent agents, and a Bozeman-based sales team focused on all agents and advisors. WealthVest has relationships with over 130 banks and broker-dealers around the United States, more than 100 committed professionals on their team, and over $1 billion in sales to date.