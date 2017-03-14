Saving an Email to Rocket Matter from Outlook 365 This is probably our most helpful and exciting integration so far. Microsoft has done an incredible job giving us the flexibility to work with their systems, and we took full advantage to make a great, easy experience for our users.

Rocket Matter, the most powerful cloud-based legal practice management platform on the market, today announces a robust new integration with Microsoft Office 365. This powerful combination provides two-way calendar and contact syncs, as well as the ability to save emails and Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents directly into Rocket Matter.

Like Rocket Matter, Office 365 is completely cross-platform. Law firms can use Microsoft’s technology on PC’s, Macs, Chromebooks, or smartphones. Because of the cloud-based nature of both software platforms, legal professionals can use the Rocket Matter Office 365 Integration from anywhere on nearly any machine.

“This is probably our most helpful and exciting integration so far,” says Larry Port, CEO of Rocket Matter. “We previously rolled out a sophisticated Outlook plugin, but it was limited because of the older nature of Office. Microsoft has done an incredible job giving us the flexibility to work with their systems, and we took full advantage to make a great, easy experience for our users.”

Here, just some of the things you can do with the Rocket Matter Office 365 Integration:

Track Emails

Upload emails from Outlook on a Mac or PC directly into a matter. Also, users can add billable time and import attachments. This is an extremely helpful way to organize all of the information in matters.

Sync Calendars

Track calendars as usual in Outlook and sync them effortlessly with Rocket Matter. This integration allows users to keep track of their calendar events inside their matters. And for hourly billers, Rocket Matter calendar appointments can be funneled automatically to invoices. No time capture needed!

Sync Contacts

Users can leverage our bidirectional contact sync so that their Rocket Matter account has all of the contacts that they have in Outlook.

Upload Documents

Upload documents directly to Rocket Matter from within Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Also, bill for the time spent working on files.

Full Document Versioning

To allow lawyers to work collaboratively with the Rocket Matter 365 Integration, any documents uploaded from Office are versioned. This feature alone is a significant improvement in Rocket Matter’s document storage and organization capabilities.

