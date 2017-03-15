Brady Debuts New Safety Lock and Tag Carrier

Brady Safety Lock and Tag Carrier The Safety Lock and Tag Carrier was designed to offer customers a convenient and more organized way to transport or store their lockout devices.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its Safety Lock and Tag Carrier. This carrier can hold up to 12 safety padlocks and keys, as well as lockout hasps and lockout procedure tags.

“The Safety Lock and Tag Carrier was designed to offer customers a convenient and more organized way to transport or store their lockout devices,” says Tom Campbell, global product manager, lockout tagout solutions for Brady. “It helps to reduce the amount of lost or misplaced locks and hasps, while also improving safety by keeping the necessary devices on hand to secure energy isolation points throughout a facility.”

With an offset design for flush wall mounting, equipment mounting or hanging on a belt clip, the Safety Lock and Tag Carrier keeps lockout supplies in one place. It includes slots for 12 safety padlocks, two small and one large carabineer, a coiled key strap, product labels and three lockout procedure tags. Kit options include these features with the addition of two hasps and 12 padlocks, with a variety of color and key options.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.