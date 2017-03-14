HaulFox Lands Stellar Chief Information Officer

The most successful transportation companies will be those that can harness the power of Technology & Big Data. Throughout Real’s career, he has shown a unique ability to understand business challenges and solve them through technological execution.

HaulFox LLC, a transportation logistics software company, announces the appointment of Real Drouin to the leadership team as Chief Information Officer.

Real is a very accomplished technology architect that creates end-to-end intelligent decision making application solutions that enhance big data intelligence. Real’s unique vision, passion and laser-like focus is keen on delivering measurable value, enabling organizations to work smarter, with greater processing accuracy and more efficient and timely access to data, while adding improved accuracy. Real has led, designed and developed many custom solutions that perform functions such as operational trend analysis, financial reporting, profitability analysis, and cost analysis. He is proficient in a wide array of database, big data visibility initiatives, data transformation and data modeling innovations.

Real’s experience spans multiple industries, including energy, utilities, healthcare, automotive, logistics, transportation, retail, hospitality and Enterprise Resource Planning.

Prior to Haul Fox, Real held technology leadership and consulting roles with GE, SanDisk and JP Morgan Chase, as well as organizations that range from private equity holdings to significant multinational enterprises, where he led diverse projects across the U.S., Canada, The Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Real has helped several organizations around the globe develop and implement strategies to create enterprise value and reach full data intelligence maturity.

“The most successful transportation companies will be those that can harness the power of Technology & Big Data. Throughout Real’s career, he has shown a unique ability to understand business challenges and solve them through technological execution. His breadth of expertise and creativity will continue to position HaulFox as a transportation logistic technology leader” said HaulFox’s Founder and COO, Jonathan Drouin.

Real is a graduate of Control Data Institute in Montreal, Canada.

About HaulFox, LLC

HaulFox LLC is a proprietary software company based in Dallas, TX. HaulFox focuses on developing freight technology platforms to service the Transportation/Logistics Industry with an emphasis on 3PLs. The HaulFox team is comprised of experienced 3PL practitioners, Senior Software Developers, and Data Scientists who are creating value-added solutions to the industry (including Freight Brokerage TMS, Pricing, Backhaul Matching, Live Tracking and Capacity Solutions).

http://www.haulfox.com

jdrouin(at)haulfox.com