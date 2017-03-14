Once reserved for capable enthusiasts seeking a ‘man versus nature’ challenge, climbing has become an outlet for social activity and a new form of working out.

The urbanized and less-traditional camping phenomenon has made its way into the U.S. climbing market. Beyond the mountains, increasing popularity of indoor climbing has sparked new interest in the activity, helping the industry to grow by 13 percent in the 12 months ending January 2017, according to global information company The NPD Group. The industry has grown its sales by $52.9 million since 2014, reaching a four-year high of $175.5 million.

“Climbing, a traditionally outdoor experience, is exploding indoors via climbing clubs and gyms around the country, and is even popping up in sporting goods stores and on university campuses. Once reserved for capable enthusiasts seeking a ‘man versus nature’ challenge, climbing has become an outlet for social activity and a new form of working out,” said Matt Powell, vice president and sports industry analyst, The NPD Group. “With climbing now officially part of the 2020 Olympic Games, I expect that this trend will continue gaining in popularity and participation.”

Climbing gear, the largest category making up 81 percent of total dollar sales, grew by 13 percent, with climbing shoes (+28 percent), quickdraws (+26 percent), and cams (+24 percent) among the growth drivers. Sales of climbing ropes and helmets grew by 8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

“While the core outdoor enthusiast will always exist, a new consumer base of families and friends seeking unique ways to have fun are exploring outdoor markets like climbing. As the number of participants continues to increase and grow more diverse, retailers and manufacturers will need to develop and market product differently than ever before,” said Powell.

Source: The NPD Group, Inc. / Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Outdoor Sports Equipment Total Measured Market, 12 months ending January 2017

About The NPD Group, Inc.

The NPD Group provides market information and business solutions that drive better decision-making and better results. The world’s leading brands rely on us to help them get the right products in the right places for the right people. Practice areas include apparel, appliances, automotive, beauty, consumer electronics, diamonds, e-commerce, entertainment, fashion accessories, food consumption, foodservice, footwear, home, mobile, office supplies, retail, sports, technology, toys, video games, and watches / jewelry. For more information, visit npd.com. Follow us on Twitter: @npd_sports