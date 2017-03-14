Gecko Hospitality® Releases Annual Nationwide Salary Survey Report

With these findings, business owners and hiring managers ​should be more inclined to take proper steps to recognize the shortages and explore ​alternative hiring methods,​ such as​ utilizing specialized recruiting professionals.

Fort Myers-based nationwide hospitality recruitment company Gecko Hospitality has released its second annual Restaurant Management Salary Survey Report for 2016. Data collected in the survey is based on information Gecko Hospitality has obtained directly from restaurant management professionals between January 2016 and December 2016.

The survey reveals information from more than 2,300 hospitality management professionals throughout the United States. Spanning the most popular segments and job titles in the restaurant industry, findings also include: gender, geographic location, turnover, raises, and more.

“​For the second year in a row, ​trends have indicated an overall​ decline in experienced industry professionals, forcing recruiters to select from a shrinking talent pool,” says Robert Krzak, president of Gecko Hospitality. “However, salaries for woman have increased dramatically in several sectors within the restaurant industry since our last survey in 2015. With these findings, business owners and hiring managers ​should be more inclined to take proper steps to recognize the shortages and explore ​alternative hiring methods,​ such as​ utilizing specialized recruiting professionals.”

Many recruiting professionals within the restaurant and hospitality industry have noticed the pool of experienced restaurant management professionals declining. By using the most up-to-date data, Gecko Hospitality provides clients and candidates valuable insight to maintain competitive advantage in the industry.

