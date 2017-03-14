The ability to post jobs to their organization’s social media pages helps companies target, attract and engage top talent where they’re spending a growing amount of time searching for work--social media. -Recruitics CEO Josh Gampel

Recruitics, a leading provider of recruitment marketing analytics and automation solutions, has partnered with CareerArc to provide Recruitics users with automated social media job distribution and analytics.

The new solution, available through Recruitics Action, will give companies the ability to easily and automatically distribute and track jobs on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, in the same way they already distribute jobs to vendors like Indeed, Beyond and Monster.

“HR and talent acquisition professionals are having a harder time hiring today than ever before. The ability to post jobs to their organization’s social media pages helps companies target, attract and engage top talent where they’re spending a growing amount of time searching for work--on social media,” said Recruitics CEO Josh Gampel.

According to a recent survey of more than 2,000 job seekers in the US and abroad, conducted by the Job Board Doctor and Madgex, social media was one of the most used recruitment channels for finding work, second to only job aggregators, with more than 40 percent of respondents reporting they use sites like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to look for jobs (source: https://goo.gl/e1NSwa).

“In leveraging our social job distribution solution, companies can set rules around the automatic distribution of their jobs to their company’s social pages and track important metrics such as job views, applicant volume, conversion rate and more,” Gampel added.

