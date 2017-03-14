All Metals Fabrication (AMF) was founded in 1994 with the vision of creating something great for both employees and customers. The concentration of their skill set on project management and complex metal fabrication has provided a clear advantage when it comes to delivering consistent, value-driven custom metal fabrication work for customers.

Recently, in order to grow their advantage in fabricating complex assemblies, AMF purchased a new piece of equipment; the Mazak Fabrigear II 220. This state-of-the-art tube laser is designed for fast and very high precision job shop cutting solutions. It boasts a 4K watt power cell and can handle heavy wall pieces of tube, pipe channel, beam, angle or custom extrusion.

In addition, the tapered laser torch allows for the laser cutting head to get into tight corners resulting in ultimate flexibility to cut any shape or size.

Tube lasers technology is most often used in engineering and fabrication shops. Fabricators, erectors, job shops and local OEMs often outsource their tube and structural processing to save significant downstream assembly costs while simultaneously improving quality.

Tube Laser Technology introduces several significant advantages over traditional manufacturing and fabrication processes. They are as follows:



The ability to monumentally overcome old design limitations.

Cut-types, material shapes, unique chamfering once impossible to do are easily done with five axis cutting on all shapes: Squares, Rounds, T’s, Channels, Angles, Beams, Etc.

Assemblies can take advantage of slotting, tabbing, mitering, hooking and snap-locking to create parts and assemblies.

Parts can take advantage of being formed, angle cut, notched or beveled to create new assembly ideas.

Incredible speed increases in handling and fabricating traditional and non-traditional shapes and extrusions.

Traditional methods, sawing, drilling, coping, mitering, punching, milling and deburring can be eliminated. These processes are often slow and inaccurate.

Require multiple movements and handlings of material (often large materials).

Require multiple machines.

Are often laborious and slow due to hand marking or other manual processes.

Notable increase in downstream weld and assembly of parts.

In many cases expensive set up and jigging costs can be eliminated because parts can be designed to fit together with tabs, hooks, slots and hole locators.

Gaps, spaces and out of square issues that usually cause excessive weld filling and part manipulation can be completely eliminated.

Grooves and joints can be prepped and ready for immediate welding, eliminating grinding and beveling often required for proper fillets and weld assembly.

Carefully planned tabs, marks and slots allow for fit up that eliminates parts being fabricated backwards, incorrectly or errantly placed.

Tacking and Fitting parts together can often be eliminated.

AMF’s tube laser is set to handle tubing and sizes up to 8” in Diameter and 6” Square—along with the heaviest of wall thicknesses. AMF’s tube laser can also handle 24’ lengths of material both in and out of the machine.

In addition to the synchronized chuck clamping system, this laser offers a true full five axis head which allows the machine to cut around unique shapes, sizes and extrusions.

For more information about All Metals Fabrication and the services and products they provide, please visit allmetalsfab.com.

All Metals Fabrication has fabricated work for customers all across the country, from New York to Alaska. Our experienced staff of Sales, Estimating, Project Management, Engineering, Fabrication and Installation Crews all work together to create spectacular, high-quality metal fabrication work that delivers on time.