Parsbee Now Offers Siser® Heat Transfer and Oracal® Craft Vinyls

Parsbee’s mission is to supply crafters with premium products at great prices. In keeping with this mission, Parsbee has decided to expand their product offerings with the inclusion of the popular Siser® heat transfer vinyl and Oracal® vinyl products.

As an authorized Siser® reseller, Parsbee can now offer the full Siser® Easyweed line-up, which includes standard EasyWeed, EasyWeed Stretch, Glitter, Holographic, and StripFlock. Some outstanding features of the Siser® t-shirt vinyl product line include the ability to peel hot or cold, easy weeding, and high durability.

For the Oracal® craft vinyl products, Parsbee now offers the full Oracal 651 Intermediate Glossy Calendared vinyl series, Oracal® 631 Exhibition Adhesive Calendared vinyl series, and Oracal® 6510 High Gloss Fluorescent Cast vinyl series of product. Oracal® vinyls can be used for both indoor and outdoor craft projects, have a wide color range, and are easy to process of cutting plotters such as Cricut®, Silhouette®, Pazzles®, Brother®, Sizzix®, and more.

The inclusion of the Siser® heat transfer vinyl and Oracal® craft vinyl products in addition to their own Parsbee heat transfer vinyl and calendared vinyl brand of products is in keeping with Parsbee’s vision of providing an extensive and growing line of craft supplies. Every product has been carefully curated to make sure that Parsbee offers only the highest-quality products at a great price to help crafters nationwide express their creativity in the easiest, most affordable, and most fun way possible.

For more information, visit http://www.parsbee.com or email liz(at)parsbee(dot)com.