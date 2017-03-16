“Having Wi-Nostix on the locomotives is like having a technician out with every train every hour of the day. This keeps our services reliable and gives the maintenance team a heads up when they need to... intervene before we have a problem." -Matthew Mews

Wi-Tronix, LLC announces that it has signed a contract to provide Wi-Nostix® predictive diagnostics software as a service for Co-Operative Bulk Handling Group (CBH), Australia’s largest co-operative. CBH Group, headquartered in Perth, Australia, will enable its entire fleet of 25 locomotives with the Wi-Nostix service in order to improve the proactive maintenance of their assets.

Wi-Nostix is an online equipment condition monitoring solution that uses pattern recognition to detect potential problems. The Wi-Nostix software utilizes a highly advanced algorithm that identifies anomalies in engine and locomotive performance. The software learns normal engine performance by gathering existing sensor data and uses advanced analytics to identify subtle deviations in operating behavior. These abnormalities are often the warning signs of impending equipment problems.

When Wi-Nostix detects a deviation in a system’s normal performance behavior, it alerts the user to a potential issue before an actual failure occurs. This allows the users the opportunity to plan and schedule a repair before system issues manifest into costly service failures or catastrophic breakdowns.

CBH finds Wi-Nostix’s proactive alerts to be beneficial as a set of eyes on its locomotives. Matthew Mews, CBH’s Commercial Manager – Rail says, “Having Wi-Nostix on the locomotives is like having a technician out with every train every hour of day. This keeps our services reliable and gives the maintenance team a heads up when they need to chase down a locomotive and intervene before we have a problem.”

CBH received a record grain crop in 2016 and offered export shippers an all-time record amount of shipping capacity from their Western Australian Ports. Because of the high demand for locomotives to move the record crop, few locomotives were on hand in case of maintenance emergency. Wi-Nostix helped CBH to maximize locomotive utilization to meet this challenge.

“Wi-Nostix has brought a whole new level of visibility of how our 25 locomotives are running,” said Mews. “This is important for CBH. We operate block trains on someone else’s rails in a multi-user environment, and the locos only get shopped on major services. Wi-Nostix’s real-time support in every loco is assisting Watco to get every train home to port full and on time, maximizing utilization to support our immense shipping program.”

CBH operates in partnership with Kansas-based Watco Companies. Watco provides train operators and performs the maintenance of the locomotives and trains. Wi-Nostix assists in providing a proactive approach to keeping locomotives operating safely, efficiently, and in excellent working condition.

About Wi-Tronix, LLC

Wi-Tronix is a leading provider of remote monitoring solutions for high-value mobile assets used in the rail, marine and mining markets, and in other commercial and industrial operations. Since 2004, Wi-Tronix has worked with businesses to improve the operational efficiency, service reliability, and safety of their high-value assets. Wi-Tronix corporate headquarters are located in Bolingbrook, Illinois. For more information visit wi-tronix.com or follow Wi-Tronix on Twitter at @WiTronix.

About CBH Group

The Co-Operative Bulk Handling Group (CBH) is Australia’s largest co-operative and a leader in the Australian grain industry, with operations extending along the value chain from grain storage, handling, transport, marketing and processing. The CBH Group owns a state-of-the-art rail fleet dedicated to the most efficient transfer of grain from country receival points to its four port terminals. More information about CBH can be found on their website at [https://www.cbh.com.au/.

About Watco Companies

Watco Companies, LLC is a Pittsburg, Kansas-based transportation company providing transportation, terminal and port, supply chain, and mechanical solutions for customers throughout North America and Australia. [https://www.watcocompanies.com/

