Vstock Transfer Receives SSAE 16 SOC 1 Type 2 Report Compliance

Vstock Transfer, a leading stock transfer and registrar firm, is pleased to announce that it has received its SSAE (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) 16 SOC 1 Type 2 compliance report after an examination of its security and internal controls for the company’s stock transfer processing.

Formerly known as SAS 70, the SOC 1 report is published by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) under the SSAE 16 standard. The compliance process involves undergoing an examination of policies, operating procedures and controls related to financial reporting of user entities by an independent auditor to objectively validate that the service organization meets its declared control objectives.

“We take the goals and needs of our issuer clients and their shareholders very seriously and continuously strive to go above and beyond basic compliance requirements to guarantee the safety and security of our systems and their data,” said Yoel Goldfeder, CEO of Vstock Transfer. Goldfeder further commented, “We sought the SSAE 16 Certification to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to best industry practices. The growth we have experienced coupled with our current focus to meet the high demands of the banking industry and financial institutions is all the more reason to ensure our operational standards remain best in class.”

For more information more information, please visit our website http://www.VStocktransfer.com or contact us via phone at (212) 828-8436 or email at info(at)VStocktransfer(dot)com

ABOUT VSTOCK TRANSFER:

VStock Transfer is a NYC-based stock transfer and registrar firm servicing clients ranging from private companies to pre-IPO issuers to NASDAQ and NYSE MKT listed companies. VStock Transfer was founded by experienced securities lawyers to provide cost savings, DTC Eligibility, DWAC services, dedicated account managers, FREE 24-7 Issuer access online to shareholder reports, and outstanding customer service that will impress the Issuer and shareholders.