Group Mobile's large project-based business systems sales channel is growing rapidly. This is largely driven by demand for personalized mobile technology solutions in which we design, install, integrate, implement and provide full lifecycle services.

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions today announced the addition of six key personnel to its regional sales and marketing team. These hires will help Group Mobile meet the increasing demand for its broad range of flexible, customizable and turn-key solutions.

"Group Mobile's large project-based business systems sales channel is growing rapidly. This is largely driven by demand for personalized mobile technology solutions in which we design, install, integrate, implement and provide full lifecycle services," said Darin White, President of Group Mobile. "To further accelerate Group Mobile's long term growth strategy, we have made strategic investments in regional field-based resources. Our newly added regional sales managers are veterans of the mobile technology and solutions business and have successful track records with leading industry suppliers, industry expertise and best-of-breed customer driven experience."

The additions to the field sales team at Group Mobile delivers a vast amount of experience and knowledge to their respective sales territories, which will drive long-term growth and customer confidence.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and more — all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a successful mobile deployment — hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network infrastructures. Visit http://www.groupmobile.com for more information.