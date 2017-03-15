Visual Data Group’s goal is to provide its customer with the most relevant and powerful tools available. We are excited to add Narratives for Qlik from Narrative Science because of the value that it will provide to our customers.

Visual Data Group, an Elite Qlik Solution Provider, takes pride in incorporating value added tools to its portfolio of Qlik Products. Today the team is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Narrative Science, the leader in advanced natural language generation for the enterprise. As a Narrative Science partner, Narratives for Qlik® is now available to the Visual Data Group customers.

Narratives for Qlik automatically generates dynamic narratives to accompany Qlik Sense visualizations. These stories explain what is most interesting and important from Qlik’s charts and graphs, thereby accelerating insights derived from data.

“Companies of all sizes in any industry can benefit from dynamically written narratives that reduce time to insight and highlight the most relevant takeaways from visualizations in real-time,” shared Mauro Mujica-Parodi, General Manager, Integrated Narrative Solutions and Applications of Narrative Science. “We’re enthusiastic to help organizations across the world tell meaningful stories from their data through our new partnership with Visual Data Group.”

Chief Executive Officer, James Harder of Visual Data Group, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. “Visual Data Group’s goal is to provide its customer with the most relevant and powerful tools available. We are excited to add Narratives for Qlik from Narrative Science because of the value that it will provide to our customers. It will bring artificial intelligence that can clearly and concisely explain dashboard visualizations."

To learn more about Narratives for Qlik, visit: https://www.narrativescience.com/qlik

To learn more about Visual Data Group and Qlik products visit: http://www.visualdatagroup.com

About Visual Data Group

Visual Data Group help organizations see the whole story in their data. With broad visibility into the data, an organization will improve performance, reduce cost and make informed decisions more quickly. Visual Data Group is headquartered in Cleveland Ohio, with affiliate offices throughout the United States and Canada. Our team of certified technical and business consultants specialize in Consumer Products, Manufacturing, Retail, Wholesale and Logistics, HealthCare and with a special focus on all aspects of Supply Chain Management.

About Narrative Science

Narrative Science is the leader in advanced natural language generation for the enterprise. Its Quill™ platform, an intelligent system, analyzes data from disparate sources, understands what is interesting and important to the end user and then automatically generates perfectly written narratives for any intended audience, at unlimited scale. A diverse range of companies such as USAA, Deloitte, American Century Investments, MasterCard, and the U.S. intelligence community utilize Quill to increase efficiency through the elimination of time-consuming, manual processes related to analyzing data and communicating insights, freeing employees to focus on high value activities and better serving their customers.

