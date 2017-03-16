CBE Companies Bringing 200 New Jobs to New Braunfels

We are proud to be a part of the New Braunfels community as we continue to expand our footprint with the incredible talent we have at our fingertips

CBE Companies (CBE) announced plans to expand its presence in Texas by adding up to 200 new jobs to its existing operational facility in New Braunfels. This expansion is part of a long-term strategy for large-scale growth in New Braunfels, as originally announced in late 2014. CBE plans to add a total of 200 new jobs by the end of the year.

CBE, a longstanding global business process outsourcing provider headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has experienced extensive growth with its client base, creating the opportunity to transition more business to New Braunfels in order to house one client under one roof. In addition to its headquarters in Cedar Falls, Iowa, it also has two offices in Waterloo, Iowa, as well as an office in Manila, Philippines.

Over the next nine months, CBE’s growth plans demand that approximately 200 positions be filled. “We are excited to once again launch such extensive hiring efforts in the New Braunfels area,” said Curt Martin, Senior Vice President of Operations. “What initially attracted us to New Braunfels was the talent, incentives and culture, and that continues to hold true today. In the last three years we built a Texas team that is ready for the next wave.”

The jobs that will initiate the expansion are financial customer solutions representatives that include full- and part-time positions within a variety of shifts. In addition, there will be leadership and professional opportunities in the areas including but not limited to training, IT, workforce management and quality assurance. All positions feature competitive wages and incentives, health benefits, 401k match, a great working environment, paid time off and flexible hours.

“It is an exciting time to be part of the CBE family right now,” said Chad Benson, President and CEO. “We are experiencing growth in all areas of our business, which translates to growth potential for new and existing employees. The ability to bring new jobs at this scale to our three-year-old Texas operational center is very exciting for us. We are proud to be a part of the New Braunfels community as we continue to expand our footprint with the incredible talent we have at our fingertips.”

Candidates interested in applying are encouraged to search open positions and apply online at http://www.CBEjobs.com.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced call center solutions. The company specializes in first and third party debt collection, fraud and customer care services. Our ability to constantly adapt, evolve and stay ahead of the regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. We’ve implemented the controls necessary to meet the most stringent requirements of federal contracts, as well as heavily regulated and complex Fortune 500 companies. This sustained focus on thought leadership and continual investment inevitably benefits all of our clients by mitigating present and future risk.

CBE accepts change as the rule, not the exception, and has created an environment in which individuals thrive and creativity is valued. Our guiding principle is happy employees equal happy clients. With over 1,000 people in five locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your ever-changing business needs. CBE’s corporate headquarters is located in Cedar Falls, Iowa, with two facilities in Waterloo, Iowa, and additional facilities in New Braunfels, Texas and Manila, Philippines. The organization is consistently recognized as a local Employer of Choice. It has also been recognized by Workplace Dynamics as one of Iowa’s Top Workplaces.

For more information about CBE Companies, please visit http://www.cbecompanies.com or call 888-386-0273.