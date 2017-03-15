ICPI Announces New Board of Directors’ Members

“We are fortunate to have such top-notch professionals commit their expertise and energy to helping build ICPI and advancing the industry."

Seven interlocking concrete pavement industry executives have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute, Chair Matt Lynch announced today. In addition, four other industry leaders have been appointed to the Board through their work as Chairs of ICPI Member Standing Committees.

“We are fortunate to have such top-notch professionals commit their expertise and energy to helping build ICPI and advancing the industry,” said Lynch. “ICPI’s mission is to deliver education and technical guidance leading to awareness, acceptance, and use of segmental concrete pavement systems in the United States and Canada. Our new Board members will play integral roles in helping the Institute achieve this.”

The individuals elected to the Board for the term of 2017-2020 are:



Elliot Bender, Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Oaks Landscape Products

Jesse Cravath, National Hardscape Product Sales Manager, Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply

Charles Gamarekian, Chairman & CEO, Cambridge Pavers

Manfred Herold, President, Browns Concrete Products

Todd Holyfield, Vice President – Construction Sales NA, Huntsman Pigments and Additives

Victoria McCrie, Senior Sales, BASF Canada

Larry Nicolai, Senior Vice President, Pavers by Ideal

The people appointed to the Board by virtue of chairing ICPI Committees are:



Brad Cobbledick (Chair, ICPI Technical Committee), Vice President Technical Services, Oaks Landscape Products

Conor Cooper (Chair, ICPI Dues & Bylaws Committee), COO, Anchor – North, Anchor, an Oldcastle Company

Frank Gandora (Chair, ICPI Construction Committee), President, Creative Hardscape Company

Roberto Nicolia, Jr. (Chair, ICPI Government Relations Committee), Business Development, Nicolock Paving Stones

These elected and appointed Board members represent segmental concrete pavement manufacturers, industry suppliers, and segmental pavement contractors. In all, the ICPI Board of Directors is comprised of 32 industry executives representing companies serving the U.S. and Canadian markets.

About Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute

ICPI is the trade association representing the growing industry of segmental concrete pavement systems in the United States and Canada. The association’s membership includes producers, contractors, suppliers, design professionals, and distributors. ICPI is the authority for concrete pavers, which are universally recognized as the best value for pavement systems. For more information, visit http://www.icpi.org.