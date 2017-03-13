Quisitive, a national digital technology consulting firm, today announced that Jason Estes, Director of Digital Engagement, has been named a “Most Valuable Professional (MVP)” by Sitecore®, the global leader in experience management software. Estes was one of only 39 Digital Strategist MVPs worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now it its eleventh year, Sitecore’s MVP program recognizes individual technology, digital strategy, commerce, and cloud advocates who share their Sitecore passion and expertise to offer positive customer experiences that drive business results. Estes will serve a one-year term, which includes ongoing recognition as a Sitecore expert and community leader as well as early access to releases, exclusive invitations and speaking opportunities at Sitecore events as well as insight into product and company strategy.

“We are thrilled for Jason to be recognized as a Sitecore MVP. This is a great testament to his contributions to our customers, to Quisitive and to the Sitecore community,” said Will Clevenger, Chief Strategy Officer at Quisitive. “I am very excited about what the future holds for our Digital Engagement services as we continue to create impactful solutions built on Sitecore that empower organizations to digitally transform their business.”

Quisitive was named a Sitecore Platinum Implementation Partner in July 2016 and continues to demonstrate its capabilities in both the depth of expertise in Sitecore deployments and its understanding of customer experience management capabilities of the the Sitecore platform.

“The Sitecore MVP awards recognize and honor those who make substantial contributions to our loyal community of partners and customers,” said Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism, Sitecore. “MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical chops, enthusiasm and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving revenue and loyalty for life.”

Sitecore’s experience platform combines web content management, omnichannel digital delivery, customer insight and engagement, and strategic digital marketing tools into a single, unified platform. The platform is incredibly easy to use, capturing every minute interaction—and intention—that customers and prospects have with a brand, both on a website and across other online and offline channels. The end-to-end experience technology works behind the scenes to deliver context marketing to individual customers, so that they engage in relevant brand experiences that earn loyalty and achieve business results.

Quisitive is a full-service digital technology consulting firm, developing solutions that empower organizations to digitally transform their business. Founded by Mike Reinhart, Quisitive serves clients nationally with offices in Dallas, TX and Denver, CO. For more information, visit http://www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

More information can be found about the MVP Program on the Sitecore MVP site: http://www.sitecore.net/mvp

